CRANFORD, NJ — The Cranford Township Committee honored Union County Commissioner Bette Jane Kowalski for more than 20 years of public service as a county commissioner with a mayoral proclamation at the Township Committee’s official meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 16.

In the proclamation, the Cranford Township Committee noted Kowalski’s legacy is defined by collaboration, dedication to public service and a lasting impact on transportation, human services, environmental stewardship and county governance. The Township Committee extends its very best wishes to Kowalski for continued health, happiness and fulfillment in her well-earned retirement.

Photo Courtesy of the Township of Cranford

About the Author David Jablonski Editor View All Posts

