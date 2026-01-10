CRANFORD, NJ — The Cranford YMCA is introducing a new After Care Program for students in kindergarten through fifth grade enrolled at Livingston, Walnut and Hillside elementary schools. The program provides a safe, structured and engaging environment designed to give parents peace of mind during after-school hours. After Care runs five days a week until 6 p.m. at the Cranford YMCA, with flexible five-, three- and two‑day options. The program follows the Cranford Public School calendar and offers additional options on scheduled early dismissal days and school closings. Students are bussed directly from their schools to the Y, where each afternoon includes snack time, homework support, games and activities, indoor/outdoor play and weekly swimming in the indoor pool.

An open house will be on Saturday, Jan. 10, from 10 a.m. to noon, at the Cranford YMCA, 401 Centennial Ave. Families can tour the program space, meet staff, and learn about activities and enrollment.

Registration for the 2026-2027 school year opens online on Saturday, Jan. 10, at 10 a.m. Space is limited, particularly for two- and three-day schedules; the five-day option offers the most availability. Children must be active members of the Cranford YMCA throughout enrollment. For more details on the After School Program, visit https://qrco.de/cysacc or contact Marty Collett, senior director of Child Care, Camps & Teens, at mcollett@westfieldynj.org or by calling 908-301-9622, ext. 223.

Financial assistance is available to individuals or families who cannot pay full program or membership fees and meet specific financial guidelines. Learn more at https://qrco.de/bdbmDN.

The Y is the nation’s leading nonprofit committed to strengthening communities through youth development, healthy living and social responsibility. Visit www.westfieldynj.org to learn more about Westfield Area YMCA and Cranford YMCA programs. Financial assistance is available for YMCA memberships and programs to those who qualify.

