RAHWAY, NJ — Children love magic. Magician Joe Fischer shared the secrets behind his tricks recently at Rahway Public Library. But there were two rules. Fischer told the audience of more than 50 that they had to have a good time and they couldn’t tell anybody how the tricks were done. He encouraged the audience to practice and said that, if the tricks weren’t working, he’d help them out.

The first trick was raising a magic wand between the fingers. “We never do a magic trick more than three times,” said Fischer, explaining that people might figure out how to do the trick if they see it too often. “The secret is the most important part,” he said.

Fischer then went on to perform card tricks. “The magic is in the cards,” he said. “Magic has a lot to do with make-believe.”

Finally, he had a fortune-telling fish that wiggled in your hands – telling your fortune. Jackson, 12, volunteered to perform the trick.

Fischer jokingly told him that the magic fish said he was in love.

At the end of the show, everyone was presented with a magic dollar bill with Fischer’s face on it. “Remember, the library was nice enough to set this up,” he said.

Fischer also presented each child with a bag, so they could keep the tools for the tricks they learned and practice magic at home and then show their friends.

Kathy Amato, of Kenilworth, said she found the program to be entertaining.

Kalshelia Lyod, of Rahway, said, “I loved that it was interactive. They got to learn tricks.”

Layla, 12, said, “It was really different.”

Fischer is a full-time entertainer from Nutley who became interested in magic at the age of 10. Early influences include Bob McAllister, the host of “Wonderama.” He also found every book about magic and Houdini at his local library. He memorized most of the beginner tricks and his interest grew throughout the years.

His parents encouraged him to do anything he wanted, as long as he received a college degree – and he did, in marketing and business.

In an effort to share his love of magic and the arts, Fischer created several workshop-type programs teaching skills needed to perform magic, such as juggling, balloon sculpting and origami.

Visit Joe Fischer at: https://joefischermagic.com/.

To learn more about the Rahway Public Library, visit: https://www.rahwaylibrary.org/.

Photos by Maryanne Christiano-Mistretta

