UNION COUNTY, NJ — The Union County Board of County Commissioners invites seniors and caregivers to the Aging Services Kiosk events in January to explore the wide range of senior programs and resources available. These events allow attendees to meet face-to-face with experienced professionals who can provide expert guidance and assistance with a variety of services, including form completion. Bilingual staff will be available on several dates to provide support in Spanish.

“Our mission with this program has always been, and continues to be, to ensure that our seniors have access to the resources and services they need to stay connected with the community, and for a better quality of life,” said Union County Commissioner Chairperson Lourdes M. Leon. “Seeing the positive effects this service has had on the lives of those who have visited us has kept this initiative at the forefront since its inception in 2016. If you’re a senior or caring for one, I strongly encourage you to visit us in January. Our friendly staff members are ready to help you start this new year on a positive and hopeful note.”

The Aging Services Kiosk is operated explicitly by the Division on Aging, a branch of the Union County Department of Human Services. It offers adults aged 60 and older, along with their caregivers, a friendly and convenient avenue to discover valuable programs and services and speak individually with a Division on Aging professional.

Staff at ASK locations can help older adults and caregivers connect with various services, including home-delivered meals, respite care, home care, adult day care and support services for caregivers. Any Union County senior or caregiver can visit any ASK kiosk, regardless of their hometown. No appointment or pre-registration is needed. Following are the upcoming ASK events in January 2026:

Thursday, Jan. 8 , from 10 a.m. to noon, bilingual staff available: Garwood Public Library

411 Third Ave., Garwood;

Thursday, Jan. 15 , from 10 a.m. to noon, bilingual staff available: Elizabeth Public Library – Main, 11 South Broad St., Elizabeth;

Tuesday, Jan. 20 , from 10 a.m. to noon: Clark Public Library, 303 Westfield Ave., Clark; and

Tuesday, Jan. 28 , from 10 a.m. to noon, bilingual staff available: Union Public Library, 1980 Morris Ave., Union.

“Our sincerest appreciation goes to the staff at our Division on Aging for their dedicated support in helping seniors throughout the county maintain their dignity and independence for as long as possible,” said Union County Commissioner James Baker, liaison to the Advisory Council on Aging.

For more information about the ASK events and any other services for seniors in Union County, contact the Division on Aging and Disability Resource Connection at 888-280-8226 toll-free or visit online at ucnj.org/dhs/aging.

