UNION COUNTY, NJ — On the morning of Thursday, Jan. 1, at the 169th annual Reorganization Meeting of the Union County Board of County Commissioners, Commissioner Joseph C. Bodek was sworn in as chairperson of the Commissioner Board. Bodek announced his Chairman’s Initiatives for 2026 with the theme, “Union County 2026: Honoring the Past, Strengthening Our Tomorrow,” emphasizing stewardship, continuity, and strengthening the programs and services residents rely on every day.

“Union County has a strong foundation, built by generations of residents, leaders and public servants who cared deeply about this community,” said Bodek. “As chairman, my focus is on honoring that legacy while strengthening the work we do today – ensuring our services remain reliable, accessible and responsive to the needs of our residents. Together, we will continue moving Union County forward with purpose, responsibility and respect for those who came before us.”

Bodek joined the Union County Board of County Commissioners in 2023, after being appointed to fill a vacancy on Dec. 14, 2022. His commitment to public service is rooted in decades of experience in local government and a deep understanding of how communities function and thrive.

A lifelong New Jersey resident, Bodek grew up in Jersey City and has lived in Linden since graduating high school, where he continues to reside with his wife, Christine. He is the proud father of two children – Joseph John Bodek and Beth Ann Rivera – and grandfather to Evelyn, Adalyn and Aria.

Bodek’s public service career spans more than four decades. He first served in elected office as a member of the Linden Board of Education beginning in 1981, where he served for more than 12 years. In 1989, he became clerk to the Union County Utilities Authority, a role he had for more than 30 years, overseeing environmentally responsible solid waste operations before stepping down to become a county commissioner.

As a county commissioner, Bodek has served on numerous boards and committees, including the Union County College Board of School Estimates, Union County Vocational–Technical School Board of Estimates, Solid Waste Advisory Board, Construction Board of Appeals, Union County Voter Accessibility Advisory Board and the New Jersey League of Municipalities. In addition, he continues to serve as city clerk for the city of Linden, a position he has had for more than a decade.

Bodek’s 2026 Chairman’s Initiatives focus on honoring Union County’s history while strengthening the foundation for the future. This includes recognizing the 250th anniversary of the founding of the United States through educational and community-based programming that highlights Union County’s role during the American Revolution, as well as thoughtfully commemorating the 25th anniversary of Sept. 11, 2001. The initiatives also emphasize reinforcing core county services, advancing public safety and emergency preparedness, investing in parks, environmental stewardship and quality-of-life improvements, and expanding opportunities for youth and community engagement through recreation, education and enrichment programs.

At the Reorganization Meeting, Commissioner Rebecca L. Williams was sworn in as vice chairperson of the board. County clerk Joanne Rajoppi and Commissioner Rebecca L. Williams were sworn in for new terms of office, while Stanley J. Neron and Joseph Signorello III were sworn in for their first terms as Union County commissioners.

Chairman Bodek also recognized outgoing Chairperson Lourdes M. Leon for her leadership throughout 2025, thanking her for guiding the board with collaboration, accessibility and a strong focus on resident engagement and service delivery.

During the meeting, the commissioners also voted on appointments to various county advisory boards and approved the board’s 2026 schedule and procedural rules.

Residents can learn more about the Union County Board of County Commissioners and the 2026 Chairman’s Initiatives by visiting www.ucnj.org.

Photos Courtesy of Kelly Martins

