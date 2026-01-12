RAHWAY, NJ — Members of Franklin Elementary School’s Blue and Gold spent their day giving back to the local community by volunteering at Rahway Food for Friends. The students participated in a holiday service event focused on packaging essential food donations for Rahway families during the winter season.

On arrival, the staff at Rahway Food for Friends challenged the students with a specific goal: Package enough donation bags to meet the high demand of the Friday distribution window. The Blue and Gold team worked with such efficiency and dedication, however, that they far exceeded those expectations.

By the end of the session, the students hadn’t just met the daily quota – they had packed enough bags to keep the pantry fully stocked through the following Monday.

This field trip offered students a hands-on opportunity to see the impact of local food security efforts and the power of teamwork. The bags packed by the students will be distributed to residents across the Rahway community, ensuring more families have access to nutritious meals this holiday.

Photos Courtesy of Ashley Shanley

About the Author David Jablonski Editor View All Posts

What do you feel about this? 0% Love 0% Funny 0% Wow 0% Sad 0% Angry