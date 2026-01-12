LINDEN, NJ — Senate President Nicholas Scutari joined elected officials, educators and faith leaders to recognize Danie Orelien, a 25-year veteran educator and director of Multilingual Learners for Linden Public Schools, following her appointment to Governor-elect Mikie Sherrill’s Transition Team Interdisciplinary Advisory Task Force.

Among those in attendance was Orelien’s 91-year-old mother, Therese Bernard, who emigrated from Haiti in 1970 in search of opportunity and later became a U.S. citizen.

“I came to this country for freedom and equal educational and economic opportunities for my family,” Bernard said. “I must have done something good in my life to live this long and witness her achievements. My daughter represents the American dream.”

The Interdisciplinary Advisory Task Force brings together leaders from education, labor, business, healthcare, veterans’ affairs and environmental advocacy to provide real-world perspectives as the incoming administration shapes statewide policy. Governor-elect Sherrill, who won the Nov. 4, 2025 election, will be sworn in on Jan. 20, 2026, becoming New Jersey’s 57th governor and second female governor.

Scutari, who recommended Orelien, emphasized her record of action.

“This is not about the title, it’s about the work,” Scutari said. “Danie gets things done. Her leadership and commitment have made an impact in Linden and beyond.”

Superintendent Dr. Atiya Y. Perkins called the appointment a proud moment for Linden Public Schools.

“Danie Orelien leads with purpose and conviction,” Perkins said. “For more than two decades, she has ensured access, opportunity, and belonging for students and families. Her appointment

affirms the importance of equity and representation at the state level.”

Mayor Derek Armstead praised Orelien’s dedication and service. “Danie’s commitment to our students, families and schools is unwavering,” Armstead said. “Linden is proud to see her leadership recognized at the state level.”

Faith leaders also highlighted her tireless service. The Rev. Jean-Feder St. Juste cited her unwavering commitment and work ethic, while Father Pierre Adain described her as “a pillar in the community,” noting her hands-on support for families navigating education, healthcare, adult

ESL and food insecurity.

Addressing the audience, Orelien expressed gratitude for the support she has received throughout her career.

“My work is grounded in equity and access,” Orelien said. “When leaders collaborate with purpose, we remove barriers and expand opportunity for all learners.”

An award-winning educator, Orelien’s honors include the NJTESO/NJBE Advocacy Award (2010), Rutgers University Award of Excellence (2013), CERLAM Achievement Award (2016), Linden Good Scout of America Community Service Award (2018), Union County SHero Award (2021), Linden Cultural Committee Women’s History Month Honor (2023) and First Baptist Church of Linden Service Recognition (2025).

With her leadership, Linden Public Schools has expanded inclusive practices and strengthened multilingual education in one of New Jersey’s most diverse districts, positioning Linden as a model for culturally responsive, community-centered education.

Photos Courtesy of Michael A. Wattkis

