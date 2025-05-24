Governor Livingston baseball aims for UCT repeat title

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BERKELEY HEIGHTS, NJ — Experience vs. the first time in a long time.

That was the scenario Tuesday, May 20, at Kean University’s field in Union, when top-seeded Governor Livingston High School was scheduled to face third-seeded Union Catholic High School in the 71st annual baseball Union County Tournament championship game.

The game was originally scheduled to be played Monday, May 19, but pushed back a day because of last week’s rain that caused several games to be played days later. The game was played after the press deadline.

Experience: Governor Livingston began the week 21-0, was ranked No. 1 in the state and was seeking to repeat as UCT champions for the first time. The Highlanders were making their 11th appearance in the final and 10th with head coach Chris Roof.

Governor Livingston reached the final for the third year in a row, for the second time in program history and was seeking its fifth championship.

The first time in a long time: Union Catholic was making only its second appearance in the final and first since 1984. In the 1984 championship game, the Vikings edged defending champion Elizabeth High School, 6-5, behind winning pitcher Greg Lepore.

In the Saturday, May 17, semifinals at Arthur L. Johnson High School, Governor Livingston blanked fourth-seeded Elizabeth, 1-0, while Union Catholic came back with four runs in the top of the seventh to edge second-seeded Westfield High School, 7-6, after trailing 6-3.

Governor Livingston is guided by Roof, at the helm of the Highlanders since 2004. Roof is a 1992 Governor Livingston graduate. His record in UCT finals, prior to the game against Union Catholic, was 4-5. Roof was an assistant coach with the head coach he played for, Bill Howard, when Governor Livingston reached its first UCT final in 1996.

Union Catholic is guided by head coach Anthony Colletti Jr., at the helm of the Vikings since 2022. Colletti is a 2014 Union Catholic graduate.

In the bottom of the sixth against Elizabeth hurler Albert Maldonado, Governor Livingston broke through for the game’s only run when junior shortstop Zach Geertsma led off with a triple and was then brought home on a one-out single delivered by junior catcher Michael Basile.

“Again, both Geertsma and Basile came through for us offensively,” Roof said. “I thought Maldonado was outstanding.”

Senior right-hander Matty Diskin, the winning pitcher in last year’s final, when second-seeded Governor Livingston held on to beat top-seeded Westfield, 10-8, pitched six and one-third innings to earn the mound victory against Elizabeth. In a 109-pitch outing, Diskin gave up just four hits, while striking out five and walking three.

“What a pitcher’s duel,” Roof said. “Matty Diskin was great again in a big-game setting.”

Anthony DeNora, who closed last year’s UCT final, came in again to close out another big UCT game for the Highlanders. DeNora threw just five pitches to get the game’s final two outs.

“Anthony DeNora came in to close it out like he always does,” Roof said.

Six Union Catholic players hit safely in its win against Westfield, including junior Lenny Peguero and senior Chris Wilson with two hits each. Peguero also drove in two runs.

Freshman Luiggi Sacca earned the mound victory in relief of starter Chris Tortorella, who is a resident of Westfield.

Union Catholic also played Metuchen High School on Saturday night, May 17, and came out a 5-2 winner to begin the week with an overall record of 16-7 that includes a three-game winning streak. The Vikings were also 7-4 and in second place in the Union County Conference’s Watchung Division.

Union Catholic moved up to the Watchung Division this year, after winning the Mountain Division last year at 10-2 and finishing 16-9 overall.

Governor Livingston won the Watchung Division outright at 11-0 this year and most likely will not play its final division game, a home contest against Scotch Plains–Fanwood High School, because it’s not necessary.

For Governor Livingston, its win against Elizabeth was its fourth straight shutout victory, including its first three UCT contests. Also in the mix was a 5-0 Watchung Division victory at Union Catholic on Monday, May 12. Governor Livingston defeated Union Catholic, 10-0, at home on Tuesday, April 15.

Governor Livingston began the week with 12 shutout victories overall and had given up only 31 runs in its first 21 games.

Governor Livingston in UCT final: Under Bill Howard (0-1). Under Chris Roof (4-5).

1996: lost to Westfield. 2007: lost to Cranford. 2011: lost to Cranford. 2014: lost to Westfield. 2015: lost to Cranford. 2016: beat Scotch Plains–Fanwood. 2018: beat Westfield. 2021: beat Westfield. 2023: lost to Cranford. 2024: beat Westfield.

2025 UCT Baseball

Seeds: 1-Governor Livingston. 2-Westfield. 3-Union Catholic. 4-Elizabeth. 5-Cranford. 6-Oratory Prep. 7-Scotch Plains–Fanwood. 8-Summit. 9-Arthur L. Johnson. 10-David Brearley. 11-Jonathan Dayton. 12-New Providence. 13-Union. 14-Plainfield. 15-Rahway. 16-Linden.

First Round

Saturday, May 10

Governor Livingston 33, Linden 0 – at Governor Livingston

Arthur L. Johnson 10, Summit 0 – at Summit

Elizabeth 10, Union 0 – at Elizabeth

Cranford 8, New Providence 1 – at Cranford

Westfield 17, Rahway 0 – at Westfield

David Brearley 3, Scotch Plains–Fanwood 1 – at Scotch Plains–Fanwood

Union Catholic 12, Plainfield 1 – at Union Catholic

Oratory Prep 4, Jonathan Dayton 3 – at Oratory Prep

Quarterfinals

Wednesday, May 14

Westfield 8, David Brearley 0 – at Westfield

Thursday, May 15

Elizabeth 9, Cranford 4 – at Elizabeth

Union Catholic 6, Oratory Prep 2 – at UC

Friday, May 16

Governor Livingston 10, Arthur L. Johnson 0 – at Snyder Field, BH

Semifinals

Saturday, May 17

At Arthur L. Johnson

Governor Livingston 1, Elizabeth 0

Union Catholic 7, Westfield 6

Finals

Tuesday, May 20

At Kean

3-Union Catholic vs. 1-Governor Livingston

Union County Tournament Champions

2024: Governor Livingston 10, Westfield 8

WP: Matty Diskin. LP: Tomas Cestero

2023: Cranford 1, Governor Livingston 0

WP: Sean Woodruff. LP: Johnny Schmidt.

2022: Cranford 12, Jonathan Dayton 2

WP: Will Gallagher. LP: Logon Solomine.

2021: Governor Livingston 16, Westfield 6

WP: Dan Bass. LP: Ian Gannaway

2020: No season because of COVID-19 pandemic

2019: Scotch Plains 4, Arthur L. Johnson 0

WP: Patrick Cuccurullo. LP: Shane Mulroy.

2018: Governor Livingston 6, Westfield 2

WP: DJ Gonnelli. LP: Michael Carlone.

2017: Westfield 6, Cranford 3

WP: Connor Scanlon. LP: Gordon Graceffo.

2016: Governor Livingston 3, Scotch Pains 2

WP: Vin Doren. LP: Marc Occhipinti.

2015: Cranford 3, Governor Livingston 1

WP: Pat Knight. LP: Ethan Frohman.

2014: Westfield 5, Governor Livingston 3

WP: Brad DeMartino. LP: Ethan Frohman.

2013: Cranford 8, Westfield 0

WP: Ryan Williamson. LP: Kevin Galasso.

2012: Westfield 13, Union 3

WP: Mike Mondon. LP: Devin Zimmerman.

2011: Cranford 14, Governor Livingston 1

WP: Kurt Rutmayer. LP: Joey Graziano.

2010: Cranford 6, Westfield 5

WP: Ryan Williamson. LP: Aiden Scanlon.

2009: Scotch Plains 2, Westfield 1 (10 inn.)

WP: Gary Binkiewicz. LP: Aiden Scanlon.

2008: Elizabeth 4, Westfield 2

WP: Gio Caraballo. LP: Chris Jenkins.

2007: Cranford 7, Gov. Livingston 1

WP: Dan Moreno. LP: Anthony Corsi.

2006: Westfield 9, Roselle Catholic 0

WP: Craig Ellis. LP: Nick Nolan.

2005: Roselle Catholic 6, Dayton 2

WP: Nick Nolan. LP: York Cook.

2004: Scotch Plains 3, Roselle Catholic 1

WP: James Scalfaro. LP: Nick Nolan.

2003: Cranford 7, Linden 4

WP: Brian Ciencin. LP: Mike Loureiro

2002: Westfield 7, Arthur L. Johnson 4

WP: Jay Cook. LP: Drew Thomas.

2001: Cranford 11, Plainfield 1

WP: Tom Polito. LP: Eladio Ortiz.

2000: Cranford 10, Rahway 0

WP: Tom Polito. LP: Steve Brown.

1999: Cranford 6, New Providence 5

WP: Tom Polito. LP: Todd Simo.

1998: Summit 5, Cranford 4

WP: Jared Chellevold. LP: Steve Brown.

1997: Westfield 7, Summit 1

WP: Matt Williams. LP: Jared Chellevold

1996: Westfield 7, Governor Livingston 0

WP: Brian Ciemniecki. LP: Eric Brown.

1995: Westfield 3, Elizabeth 0

WP: Kris Williams. LP: Al Hawkins

1994: Westfield 7, Elizabeth 5

WP: Chris Vogel. LP: Al Hawkins

1993: Union 5, Westfield 3

WP: Eric Shaw. LP: Chris Vogel.

1992: Summit 10, Linden 4

WP: Garth Ballantyne. LP: Bryan Kosiba.

1991: Elizabeth 10, Westfield 1

WP: Pat Migliore. LP: John Fox.

1990: Rahway 2, Elizabeth 0

WP: Pat Jackson. LP: Pat Migliore.

1989: Elizabeth 7, Linden 2

WP: Charlie Garcia. LP: Ariel Lopez.

1988: David Brearley 8, Rahway 1

WP: Mike Chalenski. LP: Frank Jones.

1987: Westfield 13, Elizabeth 12

WP: Clint Factor. LP: Greg Randazza.

1986: Westfield 9, Linden 6

WP: Clint Factor. LP: Rob Shaloub.

1985: Elizabeth 7, Union 5

WP: Fred Gamboa. LP: Mike Lawlor.

1984: Union Catholic 6, Elizabeth 5

WP: Greg Lepore. LP: Chris Wnek.

1983: Elizabeth 9, Westfield 8

WP: Angel Hajie. LP: Rob Rotunda.

1982: Linden 3, Elizabeth 2

WP: Tony Melise. LP: Laz Alfonso.

1981: New Providence 2, Union 1

WP: Steve Gelmine. LP: John Rubinetti.

1980: Arthur L. Johnson 5, New Providence 2

WP: Ken Petren. LP: Steve Gelmine.

1979: Summit 2, St. Mary’s 0

WP: John Murray. LP: Belamino Suarez.

1978: Westfield 3, Cranford 2

WP: K.C. Knobloch. LP: Scott Kley.

1977: New Providence 6, Westfield 1

WP: Doug Rillo. LP: K.C. Knobloch.

1976: Scotch Plains 1, Cranford 0

WP: Eddie Reilly. LP: Jim Carsey.

1975: Union 15, Cranford 0

WP: Frank Araneo. LP: Joe Gachko.

1974: St. Patrick’s 5, Union 3

WP: Bob Hynes. LP: Frank Araneo.

1973: Union 1, Arthur L. Johnson 0

WP: Bob Hughes. LP: Bob Schwankert.

1972: Summit 1, Union 0

WP: Mike Reid. LP: Stan Jakubowski.

1971: Roselle Catholic 3, Cranford 0

WP: Tom Byrnes. LP: Steve Gachko.

1970: Union 4, Jefferson 0

WP: Neil Gold. LP: Bob Brescher.

1969: Scotch Plains 5, Cranford 2

WP: Dave Klaatava. LP: Dan Costanzo.

1968: Westfield 2, Union 1

WP: Frank Tokash. LP: Sandy Weber.

1967: Union 17, Jefferson 2

WP: Jim Clee. LP: Jim Cowen.

1966: Westfield 13, Abraham Clark 1

WP: Don Anderson. LP: Terry Arendt.

1965: Union 10, Westfield 2

WP: Al Santorini. LP: Greg Chlan.

1964: Union 3, Abraham Clark 0

WP: Al Santorini. LP: Sal Riggi.

1963: Westfield 5, Springfield 4

WP: Jim Smith. LP: Bill Kretzger.

1962: Union 3, Jefferson 1

WP: Bob Castiglione. LP: Bob Krok.

1961: Rahway 6, Linden 5

WP: Tom Hoagland. LP: Ray Crepeau.

1960: Linden 4, St. Mary’s 2

WP: Ed Apalanski. LP: Rich Burke.

1959: St. Mary’s 7, Rahway 2

WP: Bill Henry. LP: Rich Kiehn.

1958: Rahway 3, Abraham Clark 1

WP: Thelmore James. LP: Ed Jones.

1957: Linden 7, Rahway 5

WP: Frank Russo. LPK Fred Kast.

1956: Rahway 4, Scotch Plains 0

WP: Fred Henderson. LP: Bill Booth.

1955: Jefferson 4, Linden 0

WP: Richie Jones. LP: Ron Perry

1954: Springfield 4, Jefferson 2

WP: Joe Schaffernoth. LP: Richie Jones.

UCT Championships

Westfield (15)

Cranford (11)

Union (8)

Elizabeth–Jefferson (6)

Scotch Plains–Fanwood (5)

Rahway (4)

Summit (4)

Governor Livingston (4)

Linden (3)

New Providence (2)

Roselle Catholic (2)

David Brearley (1)

Jonathan Dayton (Springfield) (1)

Arthur L. Johnson Regional (1)

St. Mary’s, Elizabeth (1)

St. Patrick (1)

Union Catholic (1)

Photos by JR Parachini