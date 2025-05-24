Summit was going for its first UCT softball title

SUMMIT, NJ — Could Summit High School do it again?

Could the Hilltoppers have knocked off another higher-seeded team en route to its first championship?

In the way was Scotch Plains–Fanwood High School, which reached the final last year and was seeking just its second title and first since way back in 1977.

That was the scene at Kean University’s Cougar Field in Union on Tuesday night, May 20, when the 49th annual softball Union County Tournament championship game was scheduled to be contested, after press time.

Summit pulled off the upset of the tournament last week when the Hilltoppers went to Clark and, behind a home run from senior Julia Alicea and outstanding pitching from sophomores Charlotte Yarnall and Hannah Jacobson, ousted top-seeded Arthur L. Johnson High School, 3-2, in the first quarterfinal played. Arthur L. Johnson entered with an overall record of 19-2, had just won the Union County Conference’s Watchung Division crown outright at 12-2 and was on a nine-game winning streak that saw it shut out six of those teams and give up just six runs total in that stretch. Yarnall was the game’s winning pitcher.

Summit then went back to Arthur L. Johnson on Saturday, May 17, and defeated fifth-seeded Westfield High School, 9-3, in the semifinal round.

Last year, Jonathan Dayton High School won its first UCT title by beating Scotch Plains–Fanwood in the final at Kean.

On Tuesday, May 20, Summit was seeking to win its first UCT title by beating Scotch Plains–Fanwood in the final at Kean.

Second-seeded Scotch Plains–Fanwood, third in the Watchung Division at 9-4, reached the final again by beating sixth-seeded Cranford High School, 11-3, in its semifinal on Friday, May 17, at Arthur L. Johnson. The Raiders, sparked by standout junior Emily Roof, began the week 16-6 overall.

Summit began the week 17-6 overall and 10-2 in the Mountain Division. Roselle Park was leading the Mountain Division at 10-0 and had two division games remaining.

This is Summit’s first winning season and first year it won a UCT game since finishing 14-11 in 2021 and reaching the UCT quarterfinals where it was defeated by eventual repeat champion Cranford. The Hilltoppers are guided by second-year head coach Alyse Augustine.

After a tough 3-18 campaign in 2023, Summit improved last year, going 13-15.

In last year’s UCT first round, Scotch Plains–Fanwood came back to edge Summit, 3-2, in nine innings, scoring the game’s winning run with two outs in the bottom of the ninth. Scotch Plains–Fanwood scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh to send the game to extra innings. Yarnall went the distance on the mound for the Hilltoppers, tossing a two-hitter. Alicea and Ilana Friedman, now a junior, both hit safely and drove in Summit’s runs in that game.

In a UCC-crossover this year on Saturday, April 19, in Scotch Plains, Summit prevailed 5-1. Jacobson was the winning pitcher, giving up just one hit in five innings. Yarnall yielded two in two.

Lily Harness, another Summit sophomore, slugged a home run and drove in two runs. The Hilltoppers scored three insurance runs in the top of the sixth to extend a 2-1 advantage.

2025 UCT Softball

Seeds: 1-Arthur L. Johnson. 2-Scotch Plains–Fanwood. 3-Governor Livingston. 4-Jonathan Dayton. 5-Westfield. 6-Cranford. 7-Roselle Park. 8-Summit. 9-David Brearley. 10-Elizabeth. 11-New Providence. 12-Union. 13-Oak Knoll. 14-Union Catholic. 15-Kent Place. 16-Rahway. 17-Plainfield, 18-Linden.

Preliminary Round

Thursday, May 8

Rahway 17, Plainfield 3 – at Rahway

Kent Place 15, Linden 0 – at Kent Place

First Round

Saturday, May 10

Arthur L Johnson 16, Rahway 0 – at Arthur L. Johnson

Westfield 6, Union 4 – at Westfield

Jonathan Dayton 13, Oak Knoll 0 – at Jonathan Dayton

Governor Livingston 18, Union Catholic 1 – at Governor Livingston

Cranford 11, New Providence 1 – at Cranford

Roselle Park 17, Elizabeth 7 – Roselle Park

Scotch Plains–Fanwood 9, Kent Place 1 – at Scotch Plains–Fanwood

Monday, May 12

Summit 11, David Brearley 0 – at Summit

Quarterfinals

Tuesday, May 13

Summit 3, Arthur L. Johnson 2 – at Arthur L. Johnson

Westfield 11, Jonathan Dayton 7 – at Westfield

Friday, May 16

Cranford 7, Governor Livingston 1 – at Governor Livingston

Scotch Plains–Fanwood 5, Roselle Park 1 – at Scotch Plains–Fanwood

Semifinals

Saturday, May 17

At Arthur L. Johnson

Summit 9, Westfield 3

Scotch Plains–Fanwood 11, Cranford 3

Finals

Tuesday, May 20

At Kean University

8-Summit vs. 2-Scotch Plains–Fanwood

UCT softball champions

2024: Jonathan Dayton – WP: Lila Carroll

2023: Cranford – WP: Avery Toddings

2022: Cranford – WP: Avery Toddings

2021: Cranford – WP: Morrigan Gardiner

2020: No tournament because of COVID-19 pandemic

2019: Roselle Park – WP: Maddie Hummel

2018: Roselle Park– WP: Maddie Hummel

2017: Governor Livingston – WP: Alanna Namit

2016: Arthur L. Johnson – WP: Gianna Randazza

2015: Governor Livingston – WP: Alanna Namit

2014: Westfield – WP: Elena Scarano

2013: Westfield – WP: Elena Scarano

2012: Governor Livingston – WP: Jordan Robbins

2011: Governor Livingston – WP: Jordan Robbins

2010: Cranford – WP: Kelly Hardman

2009: Union – WP: Amanda Kardys

2008: Cranford – WP: Kelly Hardman

2007: Cranford – WP: Kelly Hardman

2006: Cranford – WP: Elena Morge

2005: David Brearley – WP: Jenna Vitale

2004: Roselle Park – WP: Becky Riccitelli

2003: Roselle Park – WP: Becky Riccitelli

2002: Cranford – WP: Christine Pemoulie

2001: Governor Livingston – WP: Lyndsey Sheppard

2000: Union – WP: Rayneesha Adams

1999: Governor Livingston – WP: Gina Turturiello

1998: Westfield – won as sixth seed; WP: Shannon Wagner

1997: Governor Livingston

1996: Union – WP: Laura Labonia

1995: Union – WP: Laura Labonia

1994: Union – WP: Laura Labonia

1993: Union – WP: Alison Brehm

1992: Union

1991: Union

1990: Westfield

1989: Union Catholic

1988: Union

1987: Union

1986: Westfield

1985: Westfield

1984: Westfield

1983: Union

1982: Roselle Park

1981: Arthur L. Johnson Regional

1980: Linden

1979: Arthur L. Johnson Regional

1978: Westfield

1977: Scotch Plains

1976: Westfield

Championships

Union (11)

Westfield (9)

Cranford (8)

Governor Livingston (7)

Roselle Park (5)

Johnson Regional–Johnson (3)

Scotch Plains–Fanwood (1)

Linden (1)

Union Catholic (1)

David Brearley (1)

Jonathan Dayton (1)