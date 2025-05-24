Summit was going for its first UCT softball title

SUMMIT, NJ — Could Summit High School do it again?
Could the Hilltoppers have knocked off another higher-seeded team en route to its first championship?
In the way was Scotch Plains–Fanwood High School, which reached the final last year and was seeking just its second title and first since way back in 1977.
That was the scene at Kean University’s Cougar Field in Union on Tuesday night, May 20, when the 49th annual softball Union County Tournament championship game was scheduled to be contested, after press time.
Summit pulled off the upset of the tournament last week when the Hilltoppers went to Clark and, behind a home run from senior Julia Alicea and outstanding pitching from sophomores Charlotte Yarnall and Hannah Jacobson, ousted top-seeded Arthur L. Johnson High School, 3-2, in the first quarterfinal played. Arthur L. Johnson entered with an overall record of 19-2, had just won the Union County Conference’s Watchung Division crown outright at 12-2 and was on a nine-game winning streak that saw it shut out six of those teams and give up just six runs total in that stretch. Yarnall was the game’s winning pitcher.
Summit then went back to Arthur L. Johnson on Saturday, May 17, and defeated fifth-seeded Westfield High School, 9-3, in the semifinal round.
Last year, Jonathan Dayton High School won its first UCT title by beating Scotch Plains–Fanwood in the final at Kean.
On Tuesday, May 20, Summit was seeking to win its first UCT title by beating Scotch Plains–Fanwood in the final at Kean.
Second-seeded Scotch Plains–Fanwood, third in the Watchung Division at 9-4, reached the final again by beating sixth-seeded Cranford High School, 11-3, in its semifinal on Friday, May 17, at Arthur L. Johnson. The Raiders, sparked by standout junior Emily Roof, began the week 16-6 overall.
Summit began the week 17-6 overall and 10-2 in the Mountain Division. Roselle Park was leading the Mountain Division at 10-0 and had two division games remaining.
This is Summit’s first winning season and first year it won a UCT game since finishing 14-11 in 2021 and reaching the UCT quarterfinals where it was defeated by eventual repeat champion Cranford. The Hilltoppers are guided by second-year head coach Alyse Augustine.
After a tough 3-18 campaign in 2023, Summit improved last year, going 13-15.
In last year’s UCT first round, Scotch Plains–Fanwood came back to edge Summit, 3-2, in nine innings, scoring the game’s winning run with two outs in the bottom of the ninth. Scotch Plains–Fanwood scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh to send the game to extra innings. Yarnall went the distance on the mound for the Hilltoppers, tossing a two-hitter. Alicea and Ilana Friedman, now a junior, both hit safely and drove in Summit’s runs in that game.
In a UCC-crossover this year on Saturday, April 19, in Scotch Plains, Summit prevailed 5-1. Jacobson was the winning pitcher, giving up just one hit in five innings. Yarnall yielded two in two.
Lily Harness, another Summit sophomore, slugged a home run and drove in two runs. The Hilltoppers scored three insurance runs in the top of the sixth to extend a 2-1 advantage.
2025 UCT Softball
Seeds: 1-Arthur L. Johnson. 2-Scotch Plains–Fanwood. 3-Governor Livingston. 4-Jonathan Dayton. 5-Westfield. 6-Cranford. 7-Roselle Park. 8-Summit. 9-David Brearley. 10-Elizabeth. 11-New Providence. 12-Union. 13-Oak Knoll. 14-Union Catholic. 15-Kent Place. 16-Rahway. 17-Plainfield, 18-Linden.
Preliminary Round
Thursday, May 8
Rahway 17, Plainfield 3 – at Rahway
Kent Place 15, Linden 0 – at Kent Place
First Round
Saturday, May 10
Arthur L Johnson 16, Rahway 0 – at Arthur L. Johnson
Westfield 6, Union 4 – at Westfield
Jonathan Dayton 13, Oak Knoll 0 – at Jonathan Dayton
Governor Livingston 18, Union Catholic 1 – at Governor Livingston
Cranford 11, New Providence 1 – at Cranford
Roselle Park 17, Elizabeth 7 – Roselle Park
Scotch Plains–Fanwood 9, Kent Place 1 – at Scotch Plains–Fanwood
Monday, May 12
Summit 11, David Brearley 0 – at Summit
Quarterfinals
Tuesday, May 13
Summit 3, Arthur L. Johnson 2 – at Arthur L. Johnson
Westfield 11, Jonathan Dayton 7 – at Westfield
Friday, May 16
Cranford 7, Governor Livingston 1 – at Governor Livingston
Scotch Plains–Fanwood 5, Roselle Park 1 – at Scotch Plains–Fanwood
Semifinals
Saturday, May 17
At Arthur L. Johnson
Summit 9, Westfield 3
Scotch Plains–Fanwood 11, Cranford 3
Finals
Tuesday, May 20
At Kean University
8-Summit vs. 2-Scotch Plains–Fanwood
UCT softball champions
2024: Jonathan Dayton – WP: Lila Carroll
2023: Cranford – WP: Avery Toddings
2022: Cranford – WP: Avery Toddings
2021: Cranford – WP: Morrigan Gardiner
2020: No tournament because of COVID-19 pandemic
2019: Roselle Park – WP: Maddie Hummel
2018: Roselle Park– WP: Maddie Hummel
2017: Governor Livingston – WP: Alanna Namit
2016: Arthur L. Johnson – WP: Gianna Randazza
2015: Governor Livingston – WP: Alanna Namit
2014: Westfield – WP: Elena Scarano
2013: Westfield – WP: Elena Scarano
2012: Governor Livingston – WP: Jordan Robbins
2011: Governor Livingston – WP: Jordan Robbins
2010: Cranford – WP: Kelly Hardman
2009: Union – WP: Amanda Kardys
2008: Cranford – WP: Kelly Hardman
2007: Cranford – WP: Kelly Hardman
2006: Cranford – WP: Elena Morge
2005: David Brearley – WP: Jenna Vitale
2004: Roselle Park – WP: Becky Riccitelli
2003: Roselle Park – WP: Becky Riccitelli
2002: Cranford – WP: Christine Pemoulie
2001: Governor Livingston – WP: Lyndsey Sheppard
2000: Union – WP: Rayneesha Adams
1999: Governor Livingston – WP: Gina Turturiello
1998: Westfield – won as sixth seed; WP: Shannon Wagner
1997: Governor Livingston
1996: Union – WP: Laura Labonia
1995: Union – WP: Laura Labonia
1994: Union – WP: Laura Labonia
1993: Union – WP: Alison Brehm
1992: Union
1991: Union
1990: Westfield
1989: Union Catholic
1988: Union
1987: Union
1986: Westfield
1985: Westfield
1984: Westfield
1983: Union
1982: Roselle Park
1981: Arthur L. Johnson Regional
1980: Linden
1979: Arthur L. Johnson Regional
1978: Westfield
1977: Scotch Plains
1976: Westfield
Championships
Union (11)
Westfield (9)
Cranford (8)
Governor Livingston (7)
Roselle Park (5)
Johnson Regional–Johnson (3)
Scotch Plains–Fanwood (1)
Linden (1)
Union Catholic (1)
David Brearley (1)
Jonathan Dayton (1)