Tree Canopy Project is underway

CRANFORD, NJ — The Cranford Environmental Commission and the Green Thumb Garden Club proudly announce the third annual Cranford Canopy Project.

The goal is to plant at least 100 trees annually to beautify our town, reduce stormwater runoff and ensure that trees thrive in Cranford today and in the future. One hundred and eighty trees were distributed in 2024 and the project is now kicking off for 2025.

Through this program, you can purchase native trees at a discounted price to plant in your yard to rebuild the tree canopy in Cranford.

The purpose of this survey is to gauge interest so that we can reserve trees from the nursery. Your answers on this survey are not a final commitment to purchasing trees. The township will do our best to fill all the requests, while supplies last.

For more information and to reserve a tree, complete the Cranford Canopy Project 2025 Reservation Form.

This program is made possible thanks to our generous community sponsors: Cranford Jaycees, Cranford Elks Lodge 2006, The Mazza Family and Susan Gallagher Brown of Coldwell Banker Realty.

Contact [email protected] with questions.