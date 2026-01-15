UNION, NJ — Gabriel Ramos, library branch manager, is now approaching his third year at Union Public Library – Vauxhall Branch. Ramos has been working in libraries since 2003. Prior to Vauxhall, he earned his experience at Edison Public Library, Montclair Public Library and Metuchen Public Library.

He was immersed in libraries at an early age. His mom took him to the bookmobile in his hometown of Edison. When his dad came home from work, they’d take him to library programs.

With a degree in marketing, Ramos had a hard time finding a job due to the economy. Having a friend who worked at the library helped him get his foot in the door. He said, “I fell in love and wanted to pursue that career path.”

What Ramos loves most is interacting with the community and offering programs and services to meet their needs. He feels that Vauxhall Library is very personable. He said, “We strive to give great customer service. We have a very supportive community. I’m very lucky to have very supportive and hard-working co-workers.”

In order to better service the community, a survey was conducted to see what Vauxhall library patrons wanted. This year’s line-up of programs is geared towards the community’s wants and needs.

Career Ready, from Westfield, will be offering six library programs that will help patrons in their job search. There will be more food demos, including Chef Jesse returning, arts and crafts programs, and programs on health will be offered.

Weird NJ will be having two big programs in May and October, based on Union County folklore, oddities and interests.

There will be more music-related programs, including a musician’s panel on a career in the industry. Rhonda Denet will be returning in December for a Motown Christmas. “One thing I’m excited about,” said Ramos, “we’re going to be doing the Vauxhall Vinyl Music Club, where we focus on one specific album, talk about tracks, the musicians (and) an in-depth look at their lives.”

Since 2026 is the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence, there will be programs focusing on that theme in both the Vauxhall and the Union Public Library – Main Branch.

And to cap off 2026, there will be a large Kwanzaa celebration. Ramos said, “The community values and knows to come to our library and celebrate Kwanzaa. We do a program and a community pot-luck lunch afterward.”

There will also be more children’s programming in 2026.

Visit the Union Public Library and Vauxhall Branch at: https://uplnj.org/.

Photo Courtesy of Gabriel Ramos

What do you feel about this? 100% Love 0% Funny 0% Wow 0% Sad 0% Angry