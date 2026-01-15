UNION, NJ — The public was recently invited to visit the 1780s Caldwell Parsonage and Tool Museum in its adjacent 1800s Carriage House. Tours were given by members of the Board of Trustees.

“It’s a wonderful event,” said Sally Strauss, of Union. “I love that the Caldwell Parsonage is preserving history in Union to see our past and to look forward to our future.”

The story of The Battle of Connecticut Farms was told. It was one of the last major battles between British and American forces in the northern colonies during the American Revolutionary War.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

In the house, there is a room dedicated to the Connecticut Farms Presbyterian Church, featuring a large variety of artifacts. Dennis LaMort was hosting this room and answering questions. There is a photo of the Rev. Street and his wife. Street was the longest serving pastor. He was there for 51 years. Other artifacts included a foot warmer, used with hot coal; a hymn book; a collection box for coins; and a communion plate. There is a beautiful oil painting of the Rev. James Caldwell; his wife, Hannah; and their child, Maria, by Larry Felder. There are also historic photos for sale.

Tom Beisler was showing exhibit maps of the town of Union during the early 19th century. He explained that some of the old buildings are still here.

A special exhibit of Newark State College, Kean University and the Union Public Library Then and Now was displayed. The exhibit was created by Anita Centeno.

There was a children’s playroom moderated by Kathy Arminio. Children were intensely concentrating on the old-fashioned game, Pick-Up Sticks. “It’s so much fun. We watch their faces light up when they play non-technology games,” said Arminio. She explained that Pick-Up Sticks originated in Colonial times. “Stick branches were whittled and sanded down so they are safe to play with,” she said.

Centeno was giving a talk about Victorian fashion. She said, “The waist was cinched from the back. You can’t breathe.” She explained that Victorian women used small, decorative bottles for smelling salts – ammonium carbonate – to revive themselves from fainting spells, which was common due to corsets.

“Women’s rights didn’t just come from voting,” said Centeno. “Fashions of the day limited their activity. For the longest time, they idolized the small waist. The Victorian age lasted a long time. People think of Victorian people as weird. They had gargoyle architecture, a lot of black. They became fascinated with the afterlife and Spiritualism.” Centeno continued to speak about Houdini debunking the spiritualists.

To learn more about the Caldwell Parsonage, visit: https://www.uniontownship.com/1063/Caldwell-Parsonage.

Photos by Maryanne Christiano-Mistretta

What do you feel about this? 0% Love 0% Funny 0% Wow 0% Sad 0% Angry