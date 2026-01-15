A preview of the Union County Tournament wrestling championship

UNION, NJ — Could this be the year for the Union Farmers?

Union High School was last a county champion way back in 1994, before any of us were constantly on cell phones.

With wins in the Dover Tournament on Saturday, Dec. 13, and the Parsippany Hills Tournament on Monday, Dec. 29, and a solid record of 10-1 prior to start the week, Union might be among the favorites for a change.

The 51st annual wrestling Union County Tournament is scheduled for this Saturday, Jan. 17, at Union High School’s Louis J. Rettino Gymnasium. Competition is set to commence at 8 a.m., with the finals in line to begin as close to 3 p.m. as possible.

As a matter of fact, the last time Union won the UCT 32 years ago was immediately after Rettino guided Union football to its final three, all in a row, North 2, Group 4 state championships in 1991, 1992 and 1993.

Union has several wrestlers off to fine starts including senior Ariel Azeredo, who is one of seven returning UCT champions. Azeredo captured the 138 field last year for his first UCT title.

Azeredo, who will wrestle again at 138 pounds this weekend, also became the third grappler to win a UCT championship with present head coach Dino DeBellonia and the second in the past two tournaments. Union will attempt to have at least one champion for a third straight tournament for the first time in a long time.

“We knew going into the season that we had one of our more competitive groups,” said DeBellonia, who was named the Union County Coach of the Year in 2025. “The kids did a lot of work in the off-season and it’s paying off. For the first time in my 17 years as head coach here at Union, we won two holiday tournament titles. We wrestled well in both.”

DeBellonia also reported that it was the first time in 16 tries that Union won the Dover Tournament during his tenure and the first time in 17 that the Farmers placed first in the Parsippany Hills Tournament, still named after former Parsippany High School head coach Gary Vittorio.

“Last year, we finished second at Par Hills,” DeBellonia said.

Cranford High School has won the last 10 UCTs, a tourney record, and is seeking to tie Roselle Park for the most crowns. Roselle Park High School, which at one time won seven in a row, has the most titles with 14. The Cougars, who won championships in 1981, 1984 and 1986 before reeling off the last 10, are second with 13.

Westfield High School is next with eight, David Brearley–Jonathan Dayton won all seven of its titles in a row, Union has four, Rahway High School has three and Scotch Plains–Fanwood High School has one.

Although Governor Livingston High School has never won the crown the Highlanders did finish second the past four tournaments: 2025, 2024, 2023 and 2022.

There have been nine wrestlers that have won the tournament all four of their years. Cranford has one of them in 2017 graduate Tom DiGiovanni.

Seniors Michael Daly and Luke Scholz will look to join DiGiovanni this weekend as the second and third wrestlers from Cranford to achieve the lofty feat and also become the 10th and 11th to do it overall. They should both be top seeds, Daly at 120 pounds and Scholz at 157 pounds.

Daly will continue wrestling at the University of Pittsburgh and Scholz at Appalachian State University.

“It’s pretty special and awesome to think they have a chance at joining DiGiovanni on the wall,” Cranford head coach Pat Gorman said. “Daly just had a really good win over Mount Olive freshman Cole Daniels. Both Daly and Scholz have been battle-tested.”

Daly won by decision over Daniels by the score of 10-4.

Cranford’s other returning champion, fellow senior Joey Acinapura, who will probably be the top seed at 190 pounds after winning the 175-pound crown a year ago, will next continue to play football at The College of New Jersey.

Although Cranford has those three key returning grapplers, this year’s squad is young on experience.

“We graduated almost our whole lineup,” Gorman said. “We have kids that never wrestled varsity before.

“The room’s a bit different. It’s back to basics, but everyone’s excited to wrestle for each other.

“This will be a good measuring stick for us.”

Luke Hoerle of Westfield was the last four-time UCT winner, accomplishing the success in 2020. Hoerle is Westfield’s lone four-time champion.

As of Monday, Jan. 12, Cranford was leading the Union County Conference’s Watchung Division at 3-0, with Union just behind at 2-0. Cranford was 6-3 overall. Rahway was third at 3-1 and was 6-3 overall.

Rahway went 15-6 in 2022-2023, 18-4 in 2023-2024 and 17-5 in 2024-2025.

Linden and Arthur L. Johnson high schools were at the top of the Mountain Division standings, both 3-0, with Linden 4-1 overall and Arthur L. Johnson 7-3. Elizabeth High School, 3-3 overall, was 3-1 and Roselle Park, 6-3 overall, was 2-2.

Union is scheduled to host Roselle Park and Cranford right after the UCT. On Wednesday, Jan. 21, Union hosts Roselle Park at a time to be determined and on Friday, Jan. 23, Union hosts Cranford at 5 p.m.

Union, in competition at Dover on Saturday, Jan. 10, was defeated by Nutley High School, 40-26, for its first loss of the season and beat host Dover High School, 62-18, and Madison High School, 61-18.

“Nutley has a strong team and is very tough and we were with them neck and neck for a while,” DeBellonia said. “It was an exciting match for both teams.

“We have a lot of respect for Dover and Madison.”

Union went 19-9 last year and 18-9 two years ago. As of Saturday, Jan. 10, the Farmers had 47 wins since the beginning of the 2023-2024 season.

Union records as of Monday, Jan. 12, included: 106-pound sophomore Cristian Hargrove, 10-2. His older brother Gabe, Union Class of 2025, is now wrestling at Stevens Institute of Technology.

Other records are: 120-pound sophomore Ethan Flores, 8-6; 126-pound senior Jaydon Robles 15-2, 138-pound senior Ariel Azeredo, 14-1; 144-pound senior Aidan Cross, 12-3; 150-pound senior Enzo Tammaro, 12-4; 157-pound senior Sean Messina, 8-4; 175-pound senior Jonathan Cordova, 14-2; 190-pound senior Nicholas Bertolotti, 12-3; and heavyweight senior Obreight Ingram, 11-4. Aaron Acevedo, a senior, competes at 165 pounds and junior Jmyer Lewis and senior Bryan Okoye at 215 pounds.

In the Dover Tournament, with Union winning with 215.5 points against second-place West Orange High School with 151, the Farmers had one champion in Azeredo at 144 pounds. Finishing second for the Farmers were senior Macain Romain at 138 pounds, Cross at 150 pounds, Tammaro at 157 pounds, Bertolotti at 190 pounds and Ingram at heavyweight.

In the Parsippany Hills Tournament, with Union winning with 139.5 points against second-place Northern Valley Regional High School at Old Tappan with 135.5, Union had two champions in Tammaro at 157 pounds and Cordova at 175 pounds. Finishing second for the Farmers were Robles at 132 pounds, Bertolotti at 190 pounds and Ingram at heavyweight.

On Saturday, Jan. 10, Cranford lost to Mount Olive High School, 44-23, and defeated Bordentown Regional High School, 67-9, and St. Thomas Aquinas High School of Edison, 60-22. All three matches took place at Cranford.

2026 returning UCT champions

Cranford senior Joey Acinapura, 175-pound champ in 2025. Acinapura has wrestled mostly at 190 pounds so far this year.

Rahway senior Jaeczar Evans, 106-pound champ in 2025. Evans has wrestled mostly at 120 pounds so far this year.

Cranford senior Michael Daly, 113-pound champ in 2025. Daly has wrestled mostly at 120 pounds so far this year.

Arthur L. Johnson junior Matty Ortega, 120-pound champ in 2025. Ortega has wrestled mostly at 120 pounds so far this year.

Union senior Ariel Azeredo, 138-pound champ in 2025. Azeredo has wrestled mostly at 144 pounds so far this year.

New Providence senior Braeden Valley, 144-pound champ. Valley has wrestled mostly at 150 pounds so far this year.

Cranford senior Luke Scholz, 150-pound champ. Scholz has wrestled mostly at 157 pounds so far this year.

Gorman sees Cranford, Union and Rahway battling it out for the team title

“I think it will be very close between Cranford, Union and Rahway,” Gorman said. “Union is having a great year, a breakout year.

“When we get to the finals, you’re probably going to see matchups such as Cranford vs. Union, Union vs. Rahway and Rahway vs. Cranford.”

What has been the key to Cranford’s recent team dominance according to Gorman, who has guided Cranford to its last 10 titles?

“My thing is keeping the kids focused,” Gorman said. “Concentrate, but not let the pressure get to them. As far as the kids go, it’s just them going out and doing what we trained them to do.

“The secret is there is no secret. If we win, we put the trophy away and move on to our next goal. If we don’t win then we’ll be fueled that much more to attain our next goal.”

Debellonia may have his best chance this year to end Union’s long drought

Union seeks its first crown since the early 1990s when longtime, highly-successful head coach Al Lilley was leading the Farmers.

“We need to go out there and have minimal mistakes,” DeBellonia said. “You have to wrestle mistake-free as best as you can to have a chance at winning this tournament.

“We hope to just go out there and put points on the board, that’s the bottom line. Ultimately, if our guys can place top-three at a majority of the weight classes that can get the job done.

“It’s not an easy task. It’s a simple strategy, but not easy.

“If we can go out there and scratch and claw our way to top-three medals, that would help us bring home the title.”

The seeding meeting is Thursday, Jan. 15, at 6 p.m., at Union High School.

Michael Daly of Cranford, his first three UCT championships

2023 UCT final at 106 pounds at Kean: Michael Daly, Cranford, dec. Christian Sabatino, Governor Livingston, 5-4.

2024 UCT final at 106 pounds at Union: Michael Daly, Cranford, dec. Matty Ortega, Arthur L. Johnson, 6-3.

Michael Daly, Cranford, outstanding wrestler for lower weights: 106-144.

2025 UCT final at 113 pounds at Union: Michael Daly, Cranford, pin Phillip Griffin, Rahway, 3:09.

Luke Scholz of Cranford, his first three UCT championships

2023 UCT final at 126 pounds at Kean: Luke Scholz, Cranford, pinned Tahrae Brown, Plainfield, 5:13.

2024 UCT final at 132 pounds at Union: Luke Scholz, Cranford maj. dec. Julian McGarry, David Brearley-D, 12-2.

2025 UCT final at 150 pounds at Union: Luke Scholz, Cranford, pinned Daniel Gonzalez, Rahway, 1:48.

Four-time UCT champions = nine

two from Union, two from Roselle Park, one from Rahway, two from David Brearley, one from Cranford, one from Westfield

Larry Guarino, Union, Class of 1988

1985: 158 final: maj. dec. Ken Weeks of Summit 13-2

1986: 158 final: defeated Tony Coleman of Westfield

1987: 170 final: dec. Jim O’Donnell of Cranford 4-0

1988: 171 final: defeated Randy Wojcik of Westfield

Dave Bubnowski, Union, Class of 1996

1993: won championship at 103

1994: won championship at 103

1995: 121 final: dec. Bill Crecca of Roselle Park 5-4

1996: won championship at 135

Craig Frost, Roselle Park, Class of 1999

1996: 103 final: dec. Shawn Stueber of Rahway 10-4.

1997: 112 final: maj. dec. Rich Sachsel of New Providence, 21-8.

1998: 130 final: dec. Shawn Stueber of Rahway, 6-0.

1999: 135 final: pinned Jeff Bubnowski of Union in 2:48.

Dan Appello, Roselle Park, Class of 2002

1999: 103 final: dec. Dare Ajibade of Union, 8-3

2000: 112 final: tech. fall Tom McDermott of Arthur L. Johnson 21-6 (3:08).

2001: 119 final: maj. dec. William Banks of Elizabeth, 17-5.

2002: 125 final: dec. William Banks of Elizabeth 11-4.

Darrion Caldwell, Rahway, Class of 2006

2003: 103 final: pinned Rob Mench of Westfield in 1:05.

2004: 119 final: pinned Ross Baldwin of New Providence in 2:44.

2005: 135 final: pinned Steve Mineo of Scotch Plains–Fanwood in :54.

2006: 160 final: pinned Hany Elshiekh of David Brearley in 1:26.

Jesse Boyden, David Brearley, Class of 2008

2005: 215 final: dec. Julio Loperena of Linden, 10-4.

2006: 215 final: pinned Trevor Martin of New Providence in :43.

2007: 215 final: major dec. Richard Tabor of Elizabeth, 12-3.

2008: 215 final: dec. Mike Lefano of Roselle Park, 5-2.

Kenny Knapp, David Brearley, Class of 2009

2006: 103 final: pinned Juan Herrera of Rahway, 3:46.

2007: 103 final: pinned Anthony Casselli of Roselle Park, 4:23.

2008: 119 final: pinned Anthony Zangari of Roselle Park, 3:40.

2009: 130 final: maj. dec. John Barnes of Westfield, 9-1.

Tom DiGiovanni, Cranford, Class of 2017

2014: 113 final: dec. Philip Angelo, Summit, 2-1

2015: 120 final: dec. Carmine Boccellari, New Providence, 5-0.

2016: 120 final: dec. Nic Mele, Governor Livingston, 4-3

(3-3 UTB – Ultimate Tie Breaker)

2017: 138 final: dec. Philip Angelo, Summit, 2-1

Luke Hoerle, Westfield, Class of 2020

2017: 106 final: maj. dec. Gabe Leo, Roselle Park, 10-3.

2018: 113 final: dec. John Ojeda, Linden, 9-4.

2019: 120 final: maj. dec. Chris Dalmau, Rahway, 8-1.

2020: 126 final: dec. Brandon Bowles, Scotch Plains–Fanwood, 8-5.

UCT wrestling team champions

1975: Westfield

1976: Westfield

1977: Westfield

1978: Westfield

1979: Westfield

1980: Westfield

1981: Cranford

1982: Roselle Park

1983: Roselle Park

1984: Cranford

1985: Union

1986: Cranford

1987: Union

1988: Roselle Park

1989: Union

1990: Westfield

1991: Roselle Park

1992: Westfield

1993: Roselle Park

1994: Union

1995: Rahway

1996: Rahway

1997: Roselle Park

1998: Roselle Park

1999: Roselle Park

2000: Roselle Park

2001: Roselle Park

2002: Roselle Park

2003: Roselle Park

2004: Scotch Plains–Fanwood

2005: Rahway

2006: David Brearley

2007: David Brearley

2008: David Brearley

2009: David Brearley

2010: David Brearley

2011: David Brearley

2012: David Brearley

2013: Roselle Park

2014: Roselle Park

2015: Cranford

2016: Cranford

2017: Cranford

2018: Cranford

2019: Cranford

2020: Cranford

2021: No tournament because of COVID-19 pandemic

2022: Cranford

2023: Cranford

2024: Cranford

2025: Cranford

Championships

Roselle Park (14)

Cranford (13)

Westfield (8)

David Brearley–Jonathan Dayton (7)

Union (4)

Rahway (3)

Scotch Plains–Fanwood (1)

Photo Courtesy of Owen Klasey

About the Author JR Parachini Editor View All Posts

What do you feel about this? 0% Love 0% Funny 0% Wow 0% Sad 0% Angry