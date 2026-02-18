CRANFORD, NJ — The Cranford Theater was jam-packed with more than 120 people attending the 40th anniversary of “Pretty in Pink.”

The 1986 teen romantic comedy-drama about love and social cliques in high school celebrates its 40th anniversary this year. “Pretty in Pink” stars Molly Ringwald, alongside Harry Dean Stanton, Andrew McCarthy, Jon Cryer, Annie Potts and James Spader.

The film, written by John Hughes, tells the story of Andie Walsh, played by Ringwald, who lives with her underemployed working-class dad, played by Stanton, in a Chicago suburb. Her best friend, Duckie, played by Cryer, is in love with her, but she sees him more like a brother. Andie works after school at Trax, a hip record store, managed by Iona, played by Potts.

Blane, played by McCarthy, falls for Andie, even though he’s rich and popular – and she’s not. Blane’s best friend, Steff, played by Spader, secretly resents Andie, as he’s been rejected by her.

The movie’s soundtrack is composed of mostly new wave music, including the title track by the Psychedelic Furs, “If You Leave” by Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark” and “Please Please Please Let Me Get What I Want” by The Smiths. The Rave-Ups perform in the movie, but do not appear on the soundtrack.

“It’s totally my jam,” said Alane Cook, of Cranford, who is a big John Hughes fan. It was her fourth time seeing “Pretty in Pink” on the big screen. She said that Ringwald’s character, Andie, was “so self-assured and doesn’t think she’s ‘less than’ because he (Blane) has money.”

Gretchen Roth, of Union, saw “Pretty in Pink” when it first came out. She said, “I love the story. I love the song.”

Her friend Virginia Krasiewiz, also of Union, said, “Molly Ringwald was well-cast for the role.”

Meredith Large, of Cranford, said, “The music, the styles bring back memories from the ’80s.”

Ereisa Gentile, of Cranford, said, “I was a giant Molly Ringwald fan. I was obsessed with her outfits.”

Eileen Martin, of Westfield, loved the music. Her favorite character was Duckie. She came with her 17-year-old niece, also named Eileen, to introduce her to an ’80s movie.

Britt Boegershausen, of Cranford, said, “Each actor put their own flair and made it their own.”

Nicole Dreyer, of Cranford, loved “Pretty in Pink” for the nostalgia and the music.

Gail Greene, of Westfield, said she was young when she first saw “Pretty in Pink.” She said, “It’s about young love and feeling better about yourself. The actors were young and had a lot of talent.”

Sometimes “Pretty in Pink” fans have debates over whether Andie should have chosen Duckie over Blane. In the original script, Andie did choose Duckie, but test audiences booed that ending. Rose Duelly of Strasburg, Pennsylvania, and her husband, Bill, fight over who Andie should have chosen. Rose was happy that Andie ended up with Blane, but Bill said he’s a Duckie fan.

Rose said, “I thought he (Blane, played by McCarthy) was cute. Andrew McCarthy was from Westfield. Eighties movies were the best.”

Bill said, “It was a nice movie.”

The couple are movie collectors and have the original theater copy of “Pretty in Pink” on 35mm film. They met each other in a movie theater. And Bill used to work at The Cranford Theater. Rose said they were happy to come back to Cranford and visit the old neighborhood.

