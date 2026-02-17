RAHWAY, NJ — The atmosphere at Grover Cleveland Elementary School was electric on the evening of Thursday, Jan. 15, as the school hosted its first Bingo Night. The event brought together students, parents and faculty for an unforgettable evening of community spirit and friendly competition.

The school cafeteria was completely transformed for the occasion, trading its usual lunch-day bustle for the excitement of a professional bingo hall. Families filled every table, participating in multiple rounds of play that culminated in a high-stakes “blackout” game.

The success of the evening was a point of pride for the school’s administration, who noted the importance of building strong ties between the school and the families it serves.

“The energy tonight was incredible,” said Principal Lee Andrea Garvin and Vice Principal Alisha Lee-Ellis in a joint statement. “It was wonderful to see our cafeteria transformed into a space of laughter and friendly competition. We are so grateful to the families who came out to support our school and to the volunteers who donated such fantastic prizes. From the first round to the final ‘blackout’ game, the spirit of the Grover Cleveland community was on full display.”

The event was made possible through the dedication of local volunteers who curated a diverse selection of prizes. The proceeds from the concession stand will go directly toward enhancing student programs and school resources.

Grover Cleveland Elementary School is already looking toward the future, with school leaders confirming that this will be the first of many traditions. “We can’t wait for our next community event this spring!” added the administration.

