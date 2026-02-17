February 17, 2026

Author's Other Posts

Kumpf Middle School takes second place at Science Olympiad Regionals UCL-CLK-olympiad1-C

Kumpf Middle School takes second place at Science Olympiad Regionals

February 11, 2026 0 2
Roosevelt Elementary School students honor King’s legacy through reflection and ‘dreams’ for the future UCL-RAH-i have a dream-C

Roosevelt Elementary School students honor King’s legacy through reflection and ‘dreams’ for the future

February 11, 2026 0 2
Salem Newspaper Project at ALJ is undertaken UCL-CLK-salem news1-C

Salem Newspaper Project at ALJ is undertaken

February 11, 2026 0 2
Students ‘Read to the Moon and Back’ following high-energy kickoff parade UCL-RAH-moon and back1-C

Students ‘Read to the Moon and Back’ following high-energy kickoff parade

February 11, 2026 0 14

Related Stories

UCL-CLK-olympiad1-C
3 minutes read

Kumpf Middle School takes second place at Science Olympiad Regionals

David Jablonski February 11, 2026 0 2
UCL-RAH-i have a dream-C
2 minutes read

Roosevelt Elementary School students honor King’s legacy through reflection and ‘dreams’ for the future

David Jablonski February 11, 2026 0 2
UCL-CLK-salem news1-C
1 minute read

Salem Newspaper Project at ALJ is undertaken

David Jablonski February 11, 2026 0 2
UCL-RAH-moon and back1-C
2 minutes read

Students ‘Read to the Moon and Back’ following high-energy kickoff parade

David Jablonski February 11, 2026 0 14
UCL-CLK-save earth-C
2 minutes read

Students participate in ‘Saving the Earth for a Better Tomorrow’ Convocation 

David Jablonski February 11, 2026 0 16
1 minute read

Chestnut Street Parking Lot is permanently closing on Feb. 28 

David Jablonski February 11, 2026 0 13

LOCAL SPORTS

Roselle Park girls basketball rallies behind Smith’s stellar shooting UCL-RPK-girls bball win-C 1

Roselle Park girls basketball rallies behind Smith’s stellar shooting

February 11, 2026 0 57
Champs looking to excel at UCT boys basketball championships $CoMmEntÁ 2

Champs looking to excel at UCT boys basketball championships

February 11, 2026 0 67
Union High School boys basketball is most likely a UCT 7th seed $CoMmEntÁ 3

Union High School boys basketball is most likely a UCT 7th seed

February 4, 2026 0 107
Arthur L. Johnson girls basketball goes after Mountain Division crown UCL-CLK-ALJ crusaders2-C 4

Arthur L. Johnson girls basketball goes after Mountain Division crown

February 4, 2026 0 160