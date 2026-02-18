CRANFORD, NJ — February is Heart Health Month, a time dedicated to raising awareness about cardiovascular disease – the leading killer of women. Mayor Kathleen Miller Prunty and staff of the township of Cranford came together on Friday, Feb. 6, for Women Wear Red as a pledge to spread awareness of cardiovascular disease.

“Wearing Red this February is a powerful reminder for women who may overlook their own heart health,” said Miller Prunty. “Together, we can raise awareness about the risks, how to recognize the signs and inspire healthy habits to lower risks of cardiovascular disease.”

Following are some statistics, tips to lower risk of cardiovascular disease, and signs and symptoms of stroke from the American Heart Association and Union County Office of Health Management.

The statistics are clear:

Nearly 45% of women ages 20 and older are living with some form of cardiovascular disease.

Less than half of women entering pregnancy in the U.S. have optimal cardiovascular health.

Unique life stages, such as pregnancy and menopause, can increase women’s risk for cardiovascular disease.

Ways to lower risks:

manage blood pressure and cholesterol;

prevent or manage diabetes;

avoid tobacco use;

eat a healthy diet; and

get regular physical activity.

Recognize the signs of a heart attack. Symptoms may include:

chest discomfort = pressure, squeezing, fullness or pain;

pain or discomfort in the arms, neck, back, jaw or stomach;

shortness of breath with or without chest stiffness;

cold sweats; and

nausea, vomiting or lightheadedness.

The Union County Office of Health Management has provided a brochure with more information and can be found on the township of Cranford website, www.cranfordnj.org/health-department.

Photo Courtesy of Christina Miskewitz

