UNION, NJ — Scott Mehno, of Union, is living the writer’s dream.

He’s been writing for artists and companies in the entertainment industry for more than two decades. While living in New York, he’s written for MTV, Spin and various record companies for diverse artists, including Metallica and The Who, who he still works with doing public relations writing and liner notes.

Originally from Industry, Pennsylvania, a town 30 miles outside Pittsburgh, Mehno grew up with six brothers and sisters. “I always liked the suburban life,” he said.

When he got married and had children, he and his wife fell in love with the town of Union. “It has a small-town vibe, but close to New York City,” he said.

Mehno recently published his first novel, “Shorte List,” which is available in bookstores and on digital platforms. It’s a funny, universal holiday story set in a small New Jersey town struggling to reinvent itself in the 21st Century.

On Christmas Eve in Townlee, New Jersey, the small town’s hopes are all riding on Bailey Hatchell, an overworked artificial intelligence/hologram designer who’s created an AI Charles Dickens. In the meanwhile, holiday hijinks happen when his daughter is out to discover if Santa Claus is real.

Mehno started writing the novel about 10 years ago, when people were talking about AI. “But how it was going to hit our society wasn’t on the table that much,” he said.

People have asked Mehno how he knew AI was going to be popular.

He said, “I didn’t.”

Mehno said that AI changed the writing paradigm, but writers are still needed. In regard to those who want to write, he said, “Really try to put your imprint on everything you write. If you get a job reporting for a newspaper or interviewing a music artist, make sure a touch of you goes into that so the readers and editors are seeing that this writer brings something unique. The second thing I’ll always say: Always meet your deadlines. You’ll find people will hire you again if you do what you say you’re going to do.”

“Shorte List” is also in the development of becoming a movie, which Mehno says is a long process. In the meantime, the book is flying off the shelves at local bookstores. Liz Schwartz, the owner of The Town Book Store in Westfield, was the first person to stock “Shorte List.” “It sold out and she’s stocked it again,” said Mehno.

When Mehno isn’t writing, he loves to watch old movies. “I’m a movie buff. ‘It’s a Wonderful Life’ is my favorite movie,” he said.

He also enjoys spending time with his college-age children. “I’m a big family guy,” he said. “I enjoy rest and relaxation. I’m a huge Steelers fan.”

Mehno’s book tour appearances include Kenilworth Public Library and Union Public Library.

For more details and information, visit his website at: https://scottmehno.com/.

Photo Courtesy of Scott Mehno

