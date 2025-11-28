RAHWAY, NJ — Rahway is kicking off the holiday season with its annual Small Business Weekend, inviting neighbors, residents and visitors to explore the city’s vibrant local shops for unique gifts, lively events and festive in-store experiences. From Black Friday, Nov. 28, through Sunday, Nov. 30, downtown Rahway will be bustling with holiday cheer as businesses offer special promotions, family-friendly activities and opportunities to discover handcrafted goods and meaningful gifts for everyone on your list.

Throughout the weekend, dozens of Rahway retailers and restaurants will participate in a citywide celebration of local commerce; featuring shopping discounts, giveaways, special events and an exciting holiday raffle. Customers who make purchases on Small Business Saturday at participating retail locations will receive raffle tickets for a chance to win prizes the following week. Each winner may select a gift card from a participating business of their choice.

Beyond deals and discounts, Rahway’s downtown will feature a variety of festive offerings curated by local businesses, such as holiday celebrations, live music and showcases of local artisans. In the spirit of discounts and deals, there will be designated free street parking with marked pay stations from Thanksgiving, Thursday, Nov. 27, to New Year’s Day, Thursday, Jan. 1, to encourage people to come out and shop locally.

“This holiday season, Rahway is making it even easier to support our local shops and eateries by offering free downtown street parking. I encourage everyone to take advantage of this convenience, shop local and help us invest directly back into the businesses that define the unique spirit of Rahway,” said Mayor Raymond A. Giacobbe.

Families and visitors can also enjoy the annual Holiday Window Decorating Contest, where creatively decorated storefronts transform the city into a walkable gallery of seasonal displays. Voting for the People’s Choice Award opens on Small Business Saturday and runs through Wednesday, Dec. 17. A link to the online poll is available directly on the website at

rahwayishappening.com/shoplocal.

Rahway SID, in partnership with the Rahway Chamber of Commerce, encourages everyone to stroll, shop, dine and celebrate as the city ushers in the holidays with warmth, creativity and community spirit. Whether you’re searching for niche gifts, browsing for inspiration or simply enjoying Rahway’s festive downtown atmosphere, Small Business Weekend is the perfect place to start your season.

“Rahway’s small businesses are the heart of our community and this weekend is the perfect opportunity for residents and visitors to come together, shop local and experience everything that makes our city special,” said Jorge Casalins, chairperson of the Rahway SID Board. “Every purchase made in Rahway strengthens our local economy, supports our entrepreneurs and helps our community shine, especially during the holiday season!” said Heidi Rosal, president of the Chamber of Commerce.

For full details, participating businesses, promotions and events, visit rahwayishappening.com/shoplocal and follow @Rahwayishappening on Instagram and Facebook for updates throughout the weekend.

