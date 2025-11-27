UNION, NJ — “Photography: Capturing Visual Epiphany” is a collection of work by nine local photographers. The exhibit is running until Friday, Jan. 9, 2026.

The featured artists are Barbara Wirkus, Joel Simpson, Maria Pepe, Joel Estrada, Maria Savidis Markatos, Giftus John, Micayla Mirabella, former Mayor Clifton People Jr. and Mayor James Bowser Jr.

Union County Commissioner Al Mirabella was in attendance, as his daughter, Micayla, was one of the artists. Deputy Mayor Joseph Florio was also in attendance.

Victoria Duncker, township of Union arts director, welcomed the collection of photographers. “Anyone can press a shutter, but those of us old enough to remember photo albums know how precious it is to hold a photo in our hands,” she said.

Directing Curator of the Union Art Gallery Leslie Williams Jenkins said, “The initiation is to further expose the community to fine arts.”

Regarding his daughter, Al Mirabella said, “I couldn’t be more proud to be here as the father of an artist. I’m bursting with pride. It’s amazing to see this.”

Micayla Mirabella lives in Rahway and has studied art in Italy. She likes to take photographs of people she meets – and where they are at in her life. “Avant–garde or people in the street,” she said. “People’s differences, like blue hair. Also, ordinary people.”

Maria Pepe, of Union, is a photographer who is inspired by trees, roots, our DNA and ancestors. “DNA has no color,” she said. “The race is a social concept.”

Giftus John, of Union, is a photographer, painter and a husband. He’s inspired by anything that has a message. His work included raindrops on a hibiscus and the World Trade Center photographed one month before the 9/11 attacks.

Maria Savidis Markatos studied photography in Kean University in the early 1980s. “Everything inspires me,” she said. “When I see something colorful or I see light in a certain way.” She told the story of being in India with a tour guide during monsoon season. She told the tour guide to stop the car so she could get out and photograph the people of India collecting marigolds for religious ceremonies.

Photographer Joel Simpson grew up in Union and lived in France and Italy. He’s been a photographer since 1960. His book, “Faces in the Rocks: Beyond Landscape to Psycho-Geological Photography,” is available on Amazon and in Barnes & Noble stores. He takes photos of real rock formations in grottos. He invented his style, which he calls fictional imagery asteroids.

Visit the Union Arts Center on Facebook at: https://www.facebook.com/twpunionartscenter/.

Photos by Maryanne Christiano-Mistretta

