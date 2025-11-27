SUMMIT, NJ — The city of Summit is sharing information on upcoming holiday events that will take place in November and December.

The city of Summit’s annual community Thanksgiving meal will be on Thursday, Nov. 27, from noon to 2 p.m., at the Community Center, 100 Morris Ave. The catered meal will include roast turkey, traditional side dishes, pies, and other desserts, as well as coffee and a beverage service. The event will also include a game of touch football, open gym activities, a Thanksgiving-themed family movie, and arts and crafts for children. The event is free and open to all community members. Pre-registration is not required. The Senior Connections Bus will provide transportation for seniors and individuals with disabilities. Call 908-277-2932 or email dguidajr@cityofsummit.org to schedule transportation.

The annual Miracle on Elm Street event and holiday tree lighting will take place on Friday, Nov. 28, from 1 to 5:30 p.m., on the Village Green, 356 Broad St. Attendees can enjoy ice skating in the Elm Street parking lot, bonfires, hot beverages, cookie decorating and musical performances. The Summit Fire Department will escort Santa to the Village Green for the tree lighting with Mayor Dr. Elizabeth Fagan at 5 p.m., after which time attendees can take photos with Santa. Contact the Department of Community Programs at 908-277-2932 with any questions.

Congregation Ohr Shalom, Temple Sinai and Congregation Beth Hatikvah will host the annual menorah lighting ceremony on Sunday, Dec. 14, at 6 p.m., on the Village Green. Members of the public are invited to attend.

Summit Downtown Inc. will host the following events in November and December:

Small Business Saturday: Nov. 29;

Carriages and Carolers: Nov. 29 and Dec. 6, 13 and 20;

HillTop Elf Scavenger Hunt: Nov. 29 through Dec. 20;

Celebrate in Summit: Dec. 20; and

Summit Farmers Market: Sundays through Dec. 21, from 8 a.m.to 1 p.m.

For more information on these events, visit www.summitdowntown.org.

“This is such a special time in Summit as our community comes together in many ways,” said Fagan. “I hope many of our residents will come out to take part in these special traditions and enjoy the magic of the season in Summit!”

More information is available at cityofsummit.org.

