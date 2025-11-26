UNION COUNTY, NJ — The Union County Board of County Commissioners has announced the launch of a new “Story Trails” initiative through the Union County Open Space, Recreation ‘and Historic Preservation Trust Fund. The county cut the ribbon this morning on the first Story Trail at Nomahegan Park in Cranford, with three additional installations to open in the coming weeks at Warinanco Park in Roselle, Mattano Park in Elizabeth and The Loop in Watchung Reservation – all in time for families to enjoy before Thanksgiving.

Each Story Trail features 16 panels, each displaying a page from a children’s story in both English and Spanish. The stories are designed to encourage children and families to enjoy reading while exploring nature and staying active outdoors.

“This initiative beautifully combines literacy, wellness and outdoor recreation,” said Union County Commissioner Chairperson Lourdes M. Leon. “Our parks are for everyone – and the Story Trails create an engaging space where families can share the joy of reading together, explore nature and connect with their surroundings in a new and meaningful way.”

Funded through the Open Space Trust Fund and guided by the county’s Open Space Committee, the Story Trails were installed in-house by Union County’s Park Maintenance Division. Each trail will feature interchangeable story panels, allowing new titles to rotate throughout the year to create fresh experiences for returning visitors.

All storybooks and displays were provided by Syncretic Press, an independent publisher focused on bilingual and multicultural children’s literature.

“Projects like this are the heart of what the Open Space Trust Fund is all about – giving families opportunities to connect, learn and grow together,” said Commissioner Sergio Granados, chairperson of the Open Space Committee. “We’re starting with these stories, but my original goal is to expand this initiative to highlight Union County authors and feature books that celebrate our community’s diversity – from Women’s History Month and Disability Awareness Month to other cultural and seasonal themes. By pairing storytelling with physical activity, we’re helping children build a lifelong love of reading, imagination and exploration, while creating spaces that reflect the voices and experiences of the people who call Union County home. These are the kinds of projects that make our parks come alive.”

The current featured stories include:

“Lupita and the Squash,” Nomahegan Park, by the playground – a celebration of food, culture and ecology through a young girl’s love for squash;

“Mateo and the Red Cat,” Warinanco Park, starting at the fishing dock – a creative tale about imagination, empathy and problem-solving;

“A Hug from Otto,” Mattano Park, by the playground – a heartwarming ocean adventure about friendship and trust; and

“Habitat,” The Loop, Watchung Reservation, by the playground – an exploration of ecosystems and the importance of community among animals searching for a home.

Granados cut the ribbon at the morning’s ceremony on Wednesday, Nov. 12, at Nomahegan Park, joined by representatives from the county’s Open Space and Park Maintenance teams, who installed the displays.

