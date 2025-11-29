MOUNTAINSIDE, NJ — Each year, the Mountainside Restoration Committee hosts holiday events celebrating the season and the rich history of Mountainside. This year’s events include:

The Levi Cory House Village Shop will be open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the following dates: Saturdays, Nov. 29, Dec. 6, 13 and 20, and Sunday, Dec. 7, during the Gingerbread Open House. Stop by for holiday items and gifts, or just come by to browse. All sales benefit historic preservation in Mountainside.

Cookies and Hot Cocoa Sale on Saturday, Dec. 6, during the Borough Tree Lighting, from 4:30 to 5:15 p.m. Visit the Rescue Squad building for homemade cookies and hot cocoa beginning at 4:30 p.m. and after the tree lighting. Proceeds from this sale will benefit the restoration and maintenance of the Hetfield and Levi Cory Houses.

The Hetfield House Gingerbread Open House for families will be on Sunday, Dec. 7. Families are invited to enjoy music, floral and gingerbread crafts, Mr. and Mrs. Claus, guessing contests, refreshments and immersion in the holiday spirit. Donations of $5 per person or $15 per family are requested at the door.

The Historic Deacon Andrew Hetfield House and Levi Cory House are located on Constitution Plaza, adjacent to the Mountainside Library, off Birch Hill Road. Funds raised will benefit the Mountainside Restoration Committee, which is a 501(c)3 charity and a committee of volunteers whose purpose is to restore and maintain the Deacon Andrew Hetfield House and the Levi Cory House and collect and save historical information and items from destruction. For information or to donate funds for historic restoration, call 908-233-3135 or go to www.mountainsidehistory.org.

Photo Courtesy of the Mountainside Restoration Committee

