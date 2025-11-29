November 29, 2025

Author's Other Posts

Shop local, celebrate big: Rahway invites the community to Small Business Weekend 

Shop local, celebrate big: Rahway invites the community to Small Business Weekend 

November 26, 2025 0 4
November and December holiday events in Summit 

November and December holiday events in Summit 

November 26, 2025 0 8
New ‘Story Trails’ bring reading and nature together UCL-UC-story-trails2

New ‘Story Trails’ bring reading and nature together

November 20, 2025 0 13
Two American Legion members win medals UCL-CLK-jiu-jitsu-win-C

Two American Legion members win medals

November 20, 2025 0 12

Related Stories

UCL-UNI-wonderful-life-C

American Theater Group presents ‘It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play’

Maryanne Christiano-Mistretta November 26, 2025 0 1
UCL-UNI-scott-mehno

Union resident’s holiday novel and book tour is underway

Maryanne Christiano-Mistretta November 26, 2025 0 5

Shop local, celebrate big: Rahway invites the community to Small Business Weekend 

David Jablonski November 26, 2025 0 4
UCL-UNI-photography1

Nine local masters of photography show their work at Union Art Gallery

Maryanne Christiano-Mistretta November 26, 2025 0 7

November and December holiday events in Summit 

David Jablonski November 26, 2025 0 8
UCL-UC-story-trails2

New ‘Story Trails’ bring reading and nature together

David Jablonski November 20, 2025 0 13

LOCAL SPORTS

Summit and Governor Livingston football are among BCC division winners UCL-UC-BCC-winners2-C 1

Summit and Governor Livingston football are among BCC division winners

November 26, 2025 0 30
One final preview of the last Thanksgiving meeting of Roselle-Roselle Park football UCL-RPK-final-meeting-C 2

One final preview of the last Thanksgiving meeting of Roselle-Roselle Park football

November 26, 2025 0 25
Final Roselle vs. Roselle Park Thanksgiving Day game is set UCL-ROS-100th-game3-C 3

Final Roselle vs. Roselle Park Thanksgiving Day game is set

November 20, 2025 0 27
Summit football falls in sectional final 4

Summit football falls in sectional final

November 20, 2025 0 25