UNION — The Union Public Library, Main Branch, 1980 Morris Ave., Union, and Vauxhall Branch, 123 Hilton Ave., Vauxhall, have a great deal to offer for the month of June.

Elvistory: The Spirit of ’76: Main Branch, Thursday, June 4, at 6 p.m. – This special musical history lesson led by Elvistory captures the patriotic energy of 1976 alongside Elvis’ enduring charisma and resilience during his final touring years – a heartfelt salute to the spirit, sound and soul of a nation and its most iconic entertainer. The Spirit of ’76 takes audiences on a nostalgic journey back to a defining year in American pop culture – when the nation celebrated its Bicentennial with fireworks, parades and a wave of red, white and blue pride.

Stress Management Workshop: Main Branch, Saturday, June 6, from 1 to 3 p.m. – When the requirements of: a) your job b) your life c) your environment d) any/all of the above do not match the abilities, resources or time of an individual that is when we find our stress. This can easily apply in all factors of our lives. Attend this lecture and learn how to identify, reduce and eliminate the causes of stress and work towards achieving the work/life balance.

Union County College of NJ Information Session: Vauxhall Branch, Saturday, June 6, at 1 p.m. – The Continuing Education Department offers a variety of courses for professional development and industry credentials. Stop by and learn how they can help you choose the right path and the right program for your educational journey. From online courses to senior programs and even industry certificates, see how UCNJ could help you.

Adult Dance Fitness: Vauxhall Branch, Monday, June 8, at 6 p.m. – Get your exercise in with a fun cardio workout featuring hip-hop inspired dance moves, presented by Tiffany Steele.

Estates Planning, Wills and Living Wills: Main Branch, Tuesday, June 9, at 6 p.m. – Meet with Shawna A. Brown and take a great look into plans for your estate and assets. Everyone can benefit from ensuring their assets and finances are taken care of, learn what you need to make an informed decision. There will be time at the end for a question-and-answer session.

Adult Game Night: Vauxhall Branch, Wednesday, June 10, at 6 p.m. – Are you a game enthusiast? Do you want to meet new people? Come join us as we play classic games for a fun and relaxing night.

Chair Yoga at Vauxhall: Vauxhall Branch, Thursday, June 11, at 9:30 a.m. – Take a deep breath with friends and stretch! From beginners to professionals, join this popular class as a bi-weekly series. Presented by the Gateway Family YMCA, now at our Vauxhall Branch.

Landlord/Tenant Law in NJ: Main Branch, Thursday, June 11, at 6 p.m. – Meet with John E. Malchow at the Union Public Library. This is a free presentation that can help you be more up to date on the current Landlord and Tenant Laws. Get the answers to the questions you need answered, and get the information you need from a legal professional working directly in the field. There will be time at the end for a question-and-answer session.

Reparations: A Film and Community Discussion: Vauxhall Branch, Saturday, June 13, at 2 p.m. – Watch a documentary that explores the complex issue of reparations in the United States using a thoughtful approach to history, historical injustices, systemic inequities and the critical dialogue on racial conciliation.

William Still and Juneteenth: An Actor Portrayal by Keith Henley: Vauxhall Branch, Monday, June 15, at 6 p.m. – William Still, known as the “Father of the Underground Railroad,” was a pivotal abolitionist who helped more than 1,000 enslaved people escape, directly contributing to the freedom celebrated on Juneteenth. Join as historical reenactor Keith Henley, from the American Historical Theatre of Philadelphia, does a portrayal of William Still.

Build Your Balance: Main Branch, Wednesday, June 17, at 10:30 a.m. – It’s more important than ever to avoid the risks of falling as we age. Through gentle strength exercises and stepping strategies, learn to keep your body balanced in different situations.

Senior Zumba Gold: Main Branch, Thursday, June 18, at 10 a.m. – Zumba Gold is a low-impact, fun dance workout designed for active adults, beginners, or anyone who prefers a gentler pace. The instructor truly enjoys dancing. Our goal is to bring pure joy and sparkling excitement to the senior community – lifting spirits, boosting confidence and improving the overall quality of life.

Vauxhall Negro League Baseball Club: Vauxhall Branch, Monday, June 22, at 6 p.m. – Are you a baseball fan and love history? Perhaps you are a fan of Satchel Paige or the Kansas City Monarchs? Come where the goal is to preserve the history of Negro League Baseball. Meetings will consist of presentations, discussions, film viewings, book talks and much more.

Union Public Library’s Silent Book Club: Main Branch, Monday, June 22, at 6 p.m. – Come for Union Public Library’s Silent Book Club. There’s no assigned reading. All readers are welcome to join in, from fiction and non-fiction to ebooks and more. Bring your own book and read in quiet camaraderie.

ESL Conversation Group: Main Branch, Tuesday, June 23, at 6 p.m. – Come to the Union Public Library for the English Conversation Group. English is a major barrier to health for many within our community. This ESL-adjacent program offers monthly, two-hour group sessions to support English speaking, writing and listening skills. While loosely structured, sessions are informal and use ESL books, games, audio lessons and role play to build proficiency with the English language.

Mobility Club with Jon Leslie: Main Branch, Wednesday, June 24, at 10 a.m. – Looking to fix shoulder pain? Join the club. Restore your body to its natural state using the functional movements of a mobility club. It will help improve your mobility, flexibility, strength, balance and posture. Move better. Feel better. Try exercising with a Mobility Club with Jon Leslie.

Chair Yoga at Vauxhall: Vauxhall Branch, Thursday, June 25, at 9:30 a.m. – Take a deep breath with friends and stretch! From beginners to professionals, join this popular class as a bi-weekly series. Presented by the Gateway Family YMCA, now at our Vauxhall Branch.

Stitches in Time: Three Centuries of Hemlines, Necklines and Everything In-between: Main Branch, Thursday, June 25, at 6 p.m. – Through the years, the descendants of the Livingston and Kean families lovingly preserved and packed away the previous generation’s belongings in attics, basements, closets, drawers and, yes, even underneath floorboards. Uncovered, researched and photographed, these fashionable garments tell the story of a way of life that has vanished from the Garden State. This lively talk covers all the fashion dos and don’ts and how fashion has changed in three centuries.

Vauxhall Vinyl Music Club: Prince and the Revolution, Purple Rain: Vauxhall Branch, Monday, June 29, at 6 p.m. – Do you collect records? Are you an avid music fan? Join the Vauxhall Vinyl Music Club. Not only will you play the music, but you will go in depth on important tracks and the making of an album. June’s selection will be the fabulous release “Purple Rain,” by Prince and the Revolution.

Colonial Era Dancing Experience: Main Branch, Monday, June 29, at 6 p.m. – Join the Union Public Library for a wondrous demonstration of Colonial etiquette and dancing. This demonstration combines chamber music and the fun steps of the 18th century. Learn the social aspects of dancing in the 18th century, make friends and have a good time with this program.

Meditation: Virtual on Zoom, Mondays at 6:30 p.m. – Join Bindu Bhatt for any of her virtual evening meditation sessions. No prior experience is necessary. Bindu has practiced meditation for more than 30 years and wants to share her insight.

Chair Yoga: Main Branch, Tuesdays in June, at 9:15 a.m. – Take a deep breath with friends and stretch. From beginners to professionals, join this popular class as a weekly series. Presented by the Gateway Family YMCA. Space is limited, so register to secure your chair.

For more information about adult programs and resources, call Adult Services at 908-851-5450, ext. 3, or the Vauxhall Branch at 908-851-5451 or check out the website at uplnj.org.







About the Author David Jablonski Editor View All Posts

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