KENILWORTH — The Kenilworth Public Library, 548 Boulevard, Kenilworth, will be offering a number of events in the month of June.

Children’s Department programs and events

Weekly programs

Bingo For Children: Mondays, June 8, 15, 22 and 29, from 6:30 to 7 p.m. – Bingo games for children ages 3 and older.

Lap Sit: Tuesdays, June 9, 16 and 30, from 10:30 to 11 a.m. – Interactive stories and songs for ages newborn to 2 years old.

Family Fun Night: Tuesdays, June 23 and 30, from 6:30 to 7 p.m. – Children and their families can come together to do puzzles, play board games and do crafts together.

Toddler Time: Wednesday, June 17, from 10:30 to 11 a.m. – Interactive stories and activities for ages 2 to 3.

Story Circle: Saturday, June 13, at 10:30 a.m. – Interactive stories and songs for ages newborn to 4.

Fun Friday Crafts: Fridays, June 5 and 26, from 3:30 to 4 p.m. For ages 4 to 9.

Registration is required for each individual craft one week prior to each craft.

Special events

The American Revolution in Union County: Tuesday, June 9, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. –

As the nation celebrates the 250th anniversary of the American Revolution, this presentation will focus on the events, people and places that made a difference in the War of Independence and the years that followed during the birth of the new nation. This program is made possible thanks to the Union County Office of Cultural and Heritage Affairs. For ages 5 and older.

Yoga Story Time: Wednesday, June 10, from 10:30 to 11 a.m. – Join for stories and yoga poses for the youngest listeners and their caregiver. This program will be presented by certified yoga instructor Heather Valente for ages 2 to 5.

Lego At The Library: Thursdays, June 4, 11, 18 and 25, from 3:30 to 4 p.m. – Build with Lego bricks and design your own creations. For ages 4 to 12.

Tween Craft: Friday, June 12, from 3 to 4 p.m. – Registration is required and will open for Kenilworth residents on June 1. Out of town residents may begin to register on June 10, space permitting. For ages 10 to 16.

Checkmate Club: Wednesday, June 10, from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. – Bring your board and challenge fellow children to a chess game. All levels are welcome. For ages 7 and older.

Juneteenth Story Time and Craft: Tuesday, June 16, from 6:30 to 7 p.m. – Join for a special story time and craft in honor of Juneteenth. Registration is recommended. For ages 4 and older.

Baby-Sitter’s Club Book Club: Wednesday, June 17, from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. – Join for a discussion about Baby-Sitter’s Club Graphic Novel No. 4, “Claudia and Mean Janine.” Registration is recommended. For ages: 7 and older.

The Principles of Hip Hop: Peace, Love, Unity and Having Fun: Thursday, June 18, from 7 to 8 p.m. – Inspire positive change in young people through an exploration of the roots of hip hop culture with Hip Hop Fundamentals. This ensemble of dynamic and energetic dancers use breakdancing and abundant audience participation to explore hip hop’s rich cultural history and how Black youth changed the world. The performance focuses on youth empowerment, creativity, and working together embodied by hip hop’s four principles: peace, love, unity and having fun. Registration is recommended. For ages 4 and older. This program is made possible by funds from the Union County Office of Cultural & Heritage Affairs, a partner of the New Jersey State Council on the Arts.

Good Tyme String Band: Wednesday, June 24, from 11 to 11:30 a.m. – Now at a new time. All ages are welcome to attend and enjoy foot-tapping, knee-slapping banjo music.

The American Revolution in Union County: Tuesday, June 9, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. on

As the nation celebrates the 250th anniversary of the American Revolution, this presentation will focus on the events, people and places that made a difference in the War of Independence and the years that followed during the birth of the new nation. This program is made possible thanks to the Union County Office of Cultural and Heritage Affairs. For ages 5 and older.

Adult programs

“Yarnies”: Thursdays, June 4 and 11, from 2 to 4 p.m., and June 25, from 6 to 8 p.m. – You don’t need any crafting experience to enjoy these creative explorations. Feel free to bring a project on which to work. Watch demonstrations of knitting, crocheting and weaving.

English Conversations For All: Monday, June 29, from 5 to 7 p.m. – If you want to learn English or practice speaking the language, join for a free two-hour session on the last Monday of each month. This program is geared towards adults.

“Spin – A – Yarn”: Monday, June 30, from 5 to 7:30 p.m. – Bring your spinning wheel or drop spindle and create beautiful yarns. If you don’t have a wheel, you are still welcome to join and learn about spinning.







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