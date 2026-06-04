UNION — The township of Union has announced the 2026 return of The Market at Union to Morris Avenue. Starting this June, the Union Arts Center Lot (1980 Morris Avenue) will once again serve as the community’s favorite Thursday night hangout.

“We are thrilled to welcome The Market at Union back to the heart of our downtown,” said Mayor Patricia Guerra-Frazier. “This event has become a fantastic way for residents to gather and support the local businesses that make Union unique. It’s all about bringing people together and keeping our local economy strong.”

The 2026 season officially kicks off on Thursday, June 4, from 5 to 8:30 p.m., and will run every Thursday through Sept. 24. It provides the perfect midweek spot to skip the cooking, grab dinner and catch up with neighbors in a vibrant outdoor atmosphere.

This season introduces a dynamic mix of both returning participants and exciting new vendors. Visitors can look forward to an expansive variety of local finds, including organic produce from Wagner Family Farm, sourdough from The Union Sourdough Co., uncommon tropical houseplants from Chlorophyll & Chill and premium wellness items from Roots to Press.

The market’s popular food-truck row and specialty-food lineup will also feature a diverse, rotating selection of easy and delicious meals. Options range from the world-famous rolls at Cousins Maine Lobster and authentic Jamaican dishes from Amara’s Caribbean BBQ, to Colombian-style hot dogs from Urban Dog and authentic Venezuelan street food from Gustosa Food Truck. For dessert and refreshments, attendees can explore Korean shaved ice from Little Snow Bites, gourmet stuffed cookies from Rachie’s Bakery and fresh, ice-cold drinks from Pine Acres Lemonade.

The event also accommodates pet owners with specialized booths such as Vittle Paws, offering high-quality freeze-dried dog treats, alongside unique lifestyle vendors such as Mystic Moon Sticker, featuring handmade keychains and custom apparel.

Convenient parking for attendees is available both in front of and behind Town Hall. For the latest weekly updates, vendor schedules and seasonal announcements, visit www.uniontwpfarmersmarket.com or follow the market on social media @twpunionnjfarmersmkt.





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