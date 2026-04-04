UNION COUNTY, NJ — The Union County Board of County Commissioners invites seniors and caregivers to the upcoming Aging Services Kiosk events in April to explore the wide range of senior programs and resources available. These events allow attendees to meet face-to-face with experienced professionals who can provide expert guidance and assistance with a variety of services, including form completion. Beginning this April, bilingual assistance will be available at all ASK events.

“We designed our ‘ASK’ program to keep our senior community connected, informed and hopeful about their future. At these events, residents have the opportunity to speak with our friendly and helpful staff that is ready to answer their questions and connect them with any available resources that can help them save money, maintain essential services or improve their quality of life,” said Union County Commissioner Chairman Joseph C. Bodek. “We invite all seniors and caregivers to visit their neighborhood library to learn how we can help.”

The Aging Services Kiosk is operated explicitly by the Division on Aging, a branch of the Union County Department of Human Services. It offers adults aged 60 and older, along with their caregivers, a friendly and convenient avenue to discover valuable programs and services and speak individually with a Division on Aging professional.

Staff at ASK locations can help older adults and caregivers connect with various services, including home-delivered meals, respite care, home care, adult day care and support services for caregivers. Any Union County senior or caregiver can visit any ASK kiosk, regardless of their hometown. No appointment or pre-registration is needed. Below are the upcoming ASK events in April:

Tuesday, April 7 , from 10 a.m. to noon, Hillside Public Library, 1409 Liberty Ave., Hillside;

Thursday, April 16 , from 10 a.m. to noon, Elizabeth Public Library – Main, 11 South Broad St., Elizabeth;

Wednesday, April 22 , from 10 a.m. to noon, Westfield Memorial Library, 550 East Broad St., Westfield; and

Wednesday, April 29 , from 10 a.m. to noon, Rahway Public Library, 2 City Hall Plaza, Rahway.

“This program wouldn’t be as remarkably successful without the outstanding staff at our Division on Aging. Their dedication to Union County seniors and caregivers is unmatched,” said Union County Commissioner James Baker, liaison to the Advisory Council on Aging.

For more information about the ASK events and any other services for seniors in Union County, contact the Division on Aging and Disability Resource Connection at 888-280-8226 toll-free or visit online at ucnj.org/dhs/aging.







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