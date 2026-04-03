CLARK, NJ — Students in Alessandra Savarese’s Italian classes at Arthur L. Johnson High School recently celebrated International Women’s Day on March 8 with a special act of appreciation for the women who help make their school community strong every day.

Inspired by the Italian tradition of giving the yellow mimosa flower on this day, students painted handmade mimosa flowers and delivered them throughout the school to the many women who support students and staff – teachers, cafeteria workers, administrative staff and board office personnel.

In Italy, the yellow mimosa flower is a symbol of International Women’s Day. It represents strength, resilience and the triumph of life after winter. Chosen for its ability to bloom in harsh conditions and its vibrant nature, the mimosa is traditionally given as a sign of solidarity and recognition of the powerful nature of women.

Through this activity, students not only learned about an important cultural tradition, but also had the opportunity to show gratitude to the many women who help make Arthur L. Johnson High School a supportive and inspiring place to learn.

Photos Courtesy of Christine Casale Broski





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