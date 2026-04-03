UNION, NJ — The Union Center Special Improvement District invites the community to its annual Easter Scavenger Hunt on Saturday, April 4. This free, family-friendly event will take place from noon to 3 p.m., kicking off at the Union Arts Center, 1980 Morris Ave.

“Events like the Union Center Easter Scavenger Hunt are a wonderful way for our families to create lasting memories together while directly supporting the small businesses that make Union so unique,” said Mayor Patricia Guerra-Frazier. “By bringing foot traffic to our local storefronts, we are strengthening our local economy and celebrating the vibrant spirit of our downtown. We invite everyone to come out, explore the Center and enjoy everything our merchants have to offer.”

Designed to showcase the vibrant local business community while providing a festive afternoon for families, the scavenger hunt encourages participants to explore the heart of Union Center. The fun begins at the Union Arts Center, which will serve as the event hub featuring a variety of interactive activities and games for children of all ages.

After checking in, families can head out to visit a diverse lineup of confirmed local merchants. A major highlight of this year’s route is Norma’s Flowers, where attendees can stop for a professional-style photo opportunity in front of a stunning flower wall and meet the Easter Bunny in person.

Each participating business will hand out exciting pre-filled eggs and provide a special letter to fill in on the map, unlocking the secret message. These participating businesses include:

Balloons by JJ Creations

Blue Ribbon Bakery

Brooklyn Pizza

Club Pilates

Conca D’Oro

Head and Tails Pet Salon

Here’s the Story Bookstore

House of Playokee

Instaclaw

Jammed Up Bakery

Qsina 8

Sabor De Mi Tierra

The Gym for Kids / Studio for Kids

The Pink Room

Ultra Health Pharmacy

“This is such a great, well-attended Annual event,” said Antonio Dei-Medici, executive director of the Special Improvement District. “We look forward to having all friends & families join the Easter egg scavenger hunt for a day of free fun and community engagement. Come and create some memories in the Union Center. See you there!”

The event is open to the public at no cost. Participants are encouraged to bring their own baskets for the hunt. For more information, visit unioncentersid.com and @unioncentersid on social media.







About the Author David Jablonski Editor View All Posts

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