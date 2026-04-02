CRANFORD, NJ — Big savings have been announced for residents of Garwood, Kenilworth, Linden, Roselle, Roselle Park, Union and Winfield. Save as much as $100 by registering early to Cranford’s Orange Avenue Pool. Registration opens on Wednesday, April 1.

Orange Avenue Pool provides an array of amenities, including float nights, pickleball, volleyball, basketball, diving boards, two slides, baby pool, a splash pad, playground, lap swimming, picnic tables, shade structures, table games and more.

Ensure you have a Community Pass account before registering online through the system. For account assistance, email pool@cranfordnj.org or call 908-709-7260 during business hours. The link to Community Pass can be found by clicking on registration on the main page at cranfordrecreation.org.

In-person registration takes place at the Pool Office, 401 Centennial Ave., Monday through Thursday, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Friday, from 5 to 8 p.m. – open on Good Friday. Proof of residency is required.

Special pricing is good through Sunday, May 24. Membership options are available for individuals, families and seniors. Special pricing is as follows: individual, $350, a savings of $50; family of two, $575, a savings of $100; family of three, $625, a savings of $100; family of four or more, $675, a savings of $100; and the senior rate, age 62+, is $225 per person, a savings of $25.

Summers at the pool kick off on opening weekend – Memorial Day Weekend, May 23-25. The pools will remain open on weekends through Tuesday, June 23. Daily summer hours begin on Wednesday, June 24, with the season concluding Labor Day, Sept. 7.

Are you looking to ensure your kids have a safe and fun time swimming at the pools? Cranford’s outdoor pool also offers swim lessons for children ages 6 months to 15 years, with registration beginning on Monday, April 20.

Register today before prices go up on Monday, May 25.

For more information on hours of operation and pricing details, visit cranfordrecreation.org and click on Outdoor Pool and follow Cranford Pools on Facebook & Instagram for updates, contact the Cranford Recreation & Parks Department via email at pool@cranfordnj.org or call 908-709-7260.

Photos Courtesy of Christina Miskewitz







About the Author David Jablonski Editor View All Posts

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