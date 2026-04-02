UNION COUNTY, NJ — Union County clerk Joanne Rajoppi has announced that the ballot position drawing for the primary election on Tuesday, June 2, will be both in-person and livestreamed on Facebook. The drawing will be on Thursday, April 2, at 3 p.m.. in Courtroom 401 in the Rotunda in the Union County Courthouse, 2 Broad St., Elizabeth. A link for the livestream will be posted prior to the drawing on the county clerk’s elections website, unioncountyvotes.com.

“The ballot drawing will take place in person as provided for by statute and we also offer the opportunity to view the proceedings online for those who wish to follow along remotely,” said Rajoppi.

Rajoppi also reminds voters who wish to vote by mail that they must apply for a Vote-by-Mail ballot by Tuesday, May 26.

Voters should also be aware of a recent update from the United States Postal Service. Postmarks now reflect when mail is processed – not when it is dropped off – meaning ballots mailed close to Election Day could receive a later postmark. In New Jersey, vote-by-mail ballots must be postmarked on or before Election Day to be counted. Voters are encouraged to mail ballots early or use secure drop boxes to ensure timely receipt. If the postmark reflects a date after the election date, the ballot will not be valid.

According to a recent state law, unaffiliated voters who wish to vote in the primary election by mail must declare their affiliation with either the Democratic or Republican Party by Wednesday, April 8. Party declaration forms are available for download at //state.nj.us/state/elections/voter-party-affiliation-declaration.shtml. The completed and signed form must be returned to the Union County Board of Elections in Elizabeth. The new law does not apply to overseas voters.

Voters who wish to vote in person may do so on Election Day, Tuesday, June 2, at their regular polling place, or they may vote early from May 26 to May 31 at polling locations designated for early voting.

The early voting polling locations will be posted on unioncountyvotes.com.

For more information on voting in Union County elections, including applying for a Vote-by-Mail ballot, visit the county clerk’s elections division online at unioncountyvotes.com or call 908-527-4996.

For more information about all county clerk programs and services, visit online at ucnj.org/county-clerk or call 908-527-4787.







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