RAHWAY, NJ — Rahway joined millions of Americans across the country as part of the third nationwide No Kings Day. The event was on Saturday, March 28, and participants gathered peacefully around Veterans Square – a historic site that George Washington once visited. The visibility rally intended to draw attention to the actions of the Trump administration that they feel run counter to the participants upon which the nation was founded.

The event was organized by members of Indivisible Rahway and Indivisible Central New Jersey. According to Indivisible Rahway, they stopped counting participants at 2,774.

Thousands chanted together, “Hey! Hey! Ho! Ho! Donald Trump has got to go!”

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“Sunday Bloody Sunday,” by U2, played over the loudspeakers, along with other appropriate songs such as “Fortunate Son,” by Creedence Clearwater Revival, and “We’re Not Gonna Take It,” by Twisted Sister.

Some of the signs people held up read: “Is he dead yet?” “Choose America or Trump – You Can’t Have Both,” “Wealth is built by taking care, not taking more,” “Donald the Clown,” “Honk if you’re not in Epstein Files” and “Keep the Immigrants, Deport the Racists.”

Mayor Raymond A. Giacobbe Jr. was mixing in with the crowd, passing out American flags. He said, “I’m out here supporting my residents. I’m a big believer in speaking up when there’s injustice – speaking up for what you believe is wrong.”

Teresa Burlew, of Avenel, said, “Immigrants should be welcome. It’s not the America I grew up with.”

Her husband, Kevin Burlew, said, “The man [Donald Trump] is a convicted felon and he’s robbing us blind. He should be locked up. It’s ridiculous he gets away with everything. He’s not for the people, just for himself and his family.”

Thomas Beake, of Laurence Harbor, is from England and became an American. He said, “I have nothing good to say about him. He’s going to try to stop the election. That’s my biggest concern. If he doesn’t allow us to vote, what are we going to do next?”

Leslie Sadlon, of Rahway, thinks No Kings Day is wonderful. She said, “It’s the least anybody can do to save us from Trump.”

Her husband, Barry Sadlon, said, “I think Donald Trump is the worst president, the most vile human being. He’s a narcissist who doesn’t care about anyone but himself.”

Harry Hook, of Rahway, said, “This is a good thing for people’s voices for democracy. Stop the corruption going on.”

Marty Sowinski, of Clark, said, “Trump is bad, evil and he’s a snake that’s out to kill everybody.”

Louis Paul, of Hillside, said, “It’s a great event. We have to stand for something. I came from Haiti at a young age. It’s extremely painful to see what’s going on. I’m scared. I’m an American citizen (who’s been here for) over 40 years and I’m still scared.”

Kathy Forte, of Sewaren, said, “He [Donald Trump] needs to be impeached. We can’t take another two years of this!”

Jessie Rack, of Rahway, said, “People need to use their voice. It’s getting bad. I’m a former history teacher; I see a pattern.”

Darlene Fiscus, of Rahway, said, “People in this country need to stop naval gazing, get their heads out of the sand and wake up to see what’s taken away from us every day.”

Alexa Hevron, of Rahway, said, “Mid-term elections can’t come soon enough.”

Keith Bellamy, of Manville, said this was the fourth rally he attended that day.

Follow Indivisible Rahway on Facebook at: https://www.facebook.com/IndivisibleRahway.

Photos by Maryanne Christiano-Mistretta







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