UNION, NJ — Sojourner Truth was a slave.

She was also a preacher and activist who fought for equal rights and encouraged many people to take a stand for equality for all. Her famous speech on women’s rights, later known as “Ain’t I a Woman?” demanded equal rights for all women.

Her story was told brilliantly, reenacted by Daisy Century via a captivating performance.

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Century is a science major who resides in Philadelphia. She’s part of the American Historical Theater and portrays important women in history including Harriet Tubman, Phillis Wheatley, Mary Fields and Bessie Coleman.

“I always include childhood, so you can see what caused them to go in a certain direction,” said Century.

Describing Truth, Century said, “She was a force to be reckoned with. She could not read or write. She had a photographic memory. People read the Bible and newspaper to her. People underestimated her. Adjectives to describe her were powerful, outspoken – when women were not allowed to speak in public. She was very eloquent. A big, tall woman, walked with a cane, (she) wore glasses. She called God ‘old friend.’ She had an unwavering faith. She was wise. Very witty. Spiritual. Spoke in a low, powerful voice.”

To a full library audience, Century told Truth’s story – as Truth – for the next 90 minutes, describing her travels. “I can’t read nor write,” she said. “The Good Lord gave me the wit of brain cells. Want to hold a debate? I’ll be there.”

Truth was born in 1797, in upstate New York, in the New Paltz area, near Kingston and Liberty. She was born into slavery, to a Dutch family, and grew up with the name Isabelle, also known as “Bell.”

“Mama told me I had 12 brothers and sisters. They were all sold off. I was the only one left,” Century said, as Truth.

Truth’s mother taught her to pray to God, and God became Truth’s best friend. “When I talked to God, I felt better,” Century said, as Truth. “God did become my best friend.”

Century spoke, as Truth, about her time as a young slave, how she was beaten severely and mistreated. Then, one day, she met and fell in love with a slave named Robert from a neighboring farm. She met with him on Sundays – her only day off. Together, they would sit by a tree and talk about everything, including if they would ever be free. They fell in love and talked about getting married.

However, Robert’s owner, Charles Catton Jr., a landscape painter, forbade their relationship. He did not want the slaves he owned to have children with people he did not own because he would not own the children. Catton and his son savagely beat Robert after he was with Truth one day. Truth never saw Robert again and he died a few years later.

In 1799, the state of New York began to legislate the abolition of slavery, although the process of emancipating slaves in New York wasn’t complete until July 4, 1827.

Truth thought about everything she’d do as a free woman. Century, as Truth, said, “I’ll learn to read and write and start a school. Build a cabin. Study law and free everybody. I’ll change the world.”

John Dumont, who Truth was sold to in 1810, had promised to grant Truth freedom a year before the state emancipation. He changed his mind, however, claiming a hand injury had made her less productive.

Truth claimed she heard a voice from God, “Walk away, Bell.”

She packed everything in a knapsack and walked away, taking Sophie, her youngest of six children, as she was still a baby. She had to leave her other children behind because they were not legally freed in the emancipation order until they had served as bound servants into their 20s. She walked for three days, finding her way to the home of Isaac and Maria Van Wagenen in New Paltz, N.Y. They took in Truth and Sophie, offering to buy her services for the remainder of the year, until the state’s emancipation took effect.

Truth learned that her son, Peter, then 5 years old, was sold by Dumont and then illegally resold to an owner in Alabama. With the help of the Van Wagenens, she took the issue to the New York Supreme Court. Using the name Isabella Van Wagenen, she filed a suit against Peter’s new owner and got back her son after months of legal proceedings.

The turning point was 1843. Bell changed her name to Sojourner Truth. She chose the name because she heard the spirit of God calling on her to preach the truth. She began dictating her memoirs to her friend, Olive Gilbert, and, in 1850, William Lloyd Garrison privately published her book, “The Narrative of Sojourner Truth: a Northern Slave.” That same year, Truth purchased a home in Florence for $300 and spoke at the first National Women’s Rights Convention in Worcester, Massachusetts.

In 1851, Truth lectured through central and western New York State. In May, she attended the Ohio Women’s Rights Convention in Akron, Ohio. It was there she delivered her famous speech on women’s rights, “Ain’t I a Woman?”

During Truth’s travels, people offered her places to stay. Everyone wanted her to speak. She met famous people such as Harriet Tubman, Frederick Douglas, Ulysses Grant, Susan B. Anthony and Abraham Lincoln.

Lincoln invited Truth to the White House and commended her for speaking up about women’s rights.

There have been many memorials erected in honor of Sojourner Truth, commemorating her life and work, including memorial plaques, busts and life-sized statues.

To learn more about the Union Public Library, including the Vauxhall Branch, visit: https://uplnj.org/.

Photos by Maryanne Christiano-Mistretta







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