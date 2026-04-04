April 5, 2026

Author's Other Posts

ALJ winter athletic teams present 2025-2026 awards UCL-CLK-winter awards1-C

ALJ winter athletic teams present 2025-2026 awards

April 1, 2026 8
Union County’s Senior ‘ASK’ Program announces four new dates in April

Union County’s Senior ‘ASK’ Program announces four new dates in April

April 1, 2026 16
ALJ Italian students recognize International Women’s Day            UCL-CLK-womens day2-C

ALJ Italian students recognize International Women’s Day           

April 1, 2026 27
Annual Easter Scavenger Hunt will take place in Union Center this April

Annual Easter Scavenger Hunt will take place in Union Center this April

April 1, 2026 26

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Limited time discounts are announced for Cranford’s outdoor pool before opening day
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Limited time discounts are announced for Cranford’s outdoor pool before opening day

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LOCAL SPORTS

ALJ winter athletic teams present 2025-2026 awards UCL-CLK-winter awards1-C 1

ALJ winter athletic teams present 2025-2026 awards

April 1, 2026 8
Governor Liivingston baseball is going for state-record winning streak 2

Governor Liivingston baseball is going for state-record winning streak

April 1, 2026 9
Union County players are on the North roster for Phil Simms Classic $CoMmEntÁ 3

Union County players are on the North roster for Phil Simms Classic

April 1, 2026 51
High school baseball season-openers are now before April 1 4

High school baseball season-openers are now before April 1

March 25, 2026 103