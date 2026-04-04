RAHWAY, NJ — On Thursday, March 19, the hallways of Roosevelt Elementary School looked a lot more colorful than usual. Students, faculty and staff were invited to wear their brightest, boldest and most mismatched socks to celebrate World Down Syndrome Day and the global “Rock Your Socks” campaign.

The annual event is designed to raise awareness about Down Syndrome and celebrate the unique contributions of individuals with Down Syndrome in our schools and communities. The date itself – 3/21 – was chosen because people with Down Syndrome have three copies of the 21st chromosome.

Why the socks? The “Rock Your Socks” initiative uses colorful, mismatched socks as a conversation starter. Because chromosomes are shaped similarly to socks, wearing eye-catching pairs serves as a visual reminder of the beauty in our differences.

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“At Roosevelt Elementary, we pride ourselves on building an inclusive environment where every student feels seen and valued,” said Michele Perez, a teacher at Roosevelt Elementary School. “‘Rock Your Socks’ is a fun, high-energy way for our kids to learn that being different isn’t just okay, it’s something to celebrate.”

The spirit of inclusion at Roosevelt Elementary School extended beyond just fashion choices this year. The school community successfully collected six book donations and raised $260 in monetary contributions, which will be used to purchase additional books for classroom libraries. These resources will help ensure that diverse stories and inclusive themes are available to students year-round.

Roosevelt Elementary School encouraged local families and community members to join the movement by wearing their own “crazy” socks on Saturday, March 21, and sharing the message of inclusion.

Photos Courtesy of Colleen Kurdyla





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