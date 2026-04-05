Governor Liivingston baseball is going for state-record winning streak

BERKELEY HEIGHTS, NJ — The record is 38.

The Governor Livingston High School baseball team moved one step closer to reaching that record by winning on opening day.

As was the case in several key games last year, the Highlanders came back to start their 2026 campaign at 1-0.

Trailing visiting New Providence High School by one run entering the bottom of the fifth on a 40-degree Saturday morning, March 28, Governor Livingston scored four times in the frame and went on to produce a come-from-behind 6-2 Union County Conference-crossover victory on March 28.

That extended Governor Livingston’s winning streak, which dates back to May 2024, to 35 games.

The state record of 38 was established by Don Bosco Preparatory High School, which went 33-0 in 2008, on its way to winning the Non-Public, A state championship and finishing No. 1 in New Jersey that season. Don Bosco Prep’s state-record 38-game winning streak came to a halt in 2009.

Governor Livingston won its final six games in 2024 to capture another Central Jersey, Group 2 crown and then captured its first Group 2 state championship since 2015.

The Highlanders then repeated as Central Jersey, Group 2 and Group 2 champions last year, en route to a 28-0 finish that saw them finish No. 1 in New Jersey. Governor Livingston was the state’s first team to finish undefeated since Don Bosco Prep did so in 2008 and was the first public school team to go undefeated since Pennsville Memorial High School achieved the feat as the Group 2 state champion in 1981.

Governor Livingston was scheduled to host Watchung Division rival Oratory Preparatory School on Tuesday afternoon, March 31, and, on Thursday, April 2, is scheduled to play at Oratory Prep in a 4 p.m. first pitch in Summit.

If Governor Livingston beat Oratory Prep on Tuesday, March 31, then the Highlanders would be one win away from attempting to tie the record. Governor Livingston is scheduled to host Bergen County foe Lyndhurst High School on Saturday, April 4, at 11 a.m.

The Highlanders are then scheduled to play at Scotch Plains–Fanwood in UCC-Watchung Division play on Tuesday, April 7, at 4 p.m.

A 4-0 start to the season would tie the record going into the April 7 game at Scotch Plains–Fanwood High School, which would give Governor Livingston its first opportunity to break the mark.

The last team to beat Governor Livingston was Scotch Plains–Fanwood by the score of 6-5 at Scotch Plains on May 21, 2024. That enabled the Raiders to edge the Highlanders for the 2024 Watchung Division title. Governor Livingston won the crown last season at 11-0.

In the season-opening win at home on The Hill in Berkeley Heights over New Providence, standout senior Zach Geertsma, one of the top shortstops in the state, went 3-for-3 with a two-run homer, two RBIs and two runs scored. A Mississippi State University commit, Geertsma is also considered to be one of New Jersey’s players who may be selected in this July’s annual Major League Baseball draft.

Senior right-hander Aidan Feldman went the distance on the mound for the Highlanders, tossing a seven-hitter that included giving up zero earned runs.

“Aidan did an unbelievable job,” Governor Livingston head coach Chris Roof said. “As a senior leader that doesn’t surprise us one bit.”

Feldman struck out six and did not walk or hit a batter.

“He got ahead of the batters and was able to throw multiple pitches for strikes,” Roof said.







About the Author JR Parachini Editor View All Posts

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