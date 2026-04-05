ALJ winter athletic teams present 2025-2026 awards

CLARK, NJ — On Monday, March 2, the Arthur L. Johnson High School Athletic Department had its 2025 – 2026 Winter Athletic Awards. The evening, sponsored by the Crusader Athletic Booster Club, was in the Arthur L. Johnson Auditorium.

All the winter athletic teams and their seasons were highlighted by their coaches while handing out letters and awards to the student athletes. More than 200 varsity athletic letters were handed out throughout the evening, as participation in athletics at Arthur L. Johnson High School continues to grow.

The program continued with the Student Athlete Award, which was presented by Clark Board of Education member Robert Smorol. The Student Athlete Award is given out each athletic season to a student athlete that is not only a champion on the field, but in the classroom as well. The 2025-2026 Winter Student Athlete award recipient was Julia Lettini, who currently has a 4.52 grade-point average.

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In addition, the Crusader G.P.A. Challenge was awarded to the team that finishes with the highest overall G.P.A. amongst athletic teams for the winter season. The recipients were presented with certificates, had their team memorialized on a plaque and will be invited for a “Breakfast with the A.D.” to celebrate their actions both in the classrooms and on the fields. The Winter G.P.A. Challenge winner was the girls’ track and field team, with a G.P.A. of 4.555, including team members Sophia Cuccaro, Annabella DeMartinis, Grace Gloster, Jessica Koepfler, Lucia DeMartinis, Michelle Hansen, Alexandra Restrepo, Aja Yerovi, Gianna Gracia, Juliet Spond and Ella Gloster.

The Best Teammate Award will be given out seasonally to one member from each athletic team that best fits the characteristics of a good teammate. The individuals that receive these awards exhibit upbeat attitudes and outstanding character. They helped influence the team’s culture in a positive manner, while always supporting teammates and promoting team unity. The Best Teammate Award Winners were for the evening were: boys’ basketball, Brody Gulbin; girls basketball, Avery Forfa; ice hockey, Nicholas Ritli; boys’ winter track and field, Tyler London; girls’ winter track and field, Juliet Spond; wrestling, Nicholas Cilento; swimming, Kathleen O’Neill; bowling, Connor Ivory; and cheerleading, Madeline Schmidtberg.

The evening culminated with the announcement of the Team Most Valuable Players. The MVPs were: boys’ basketball, Ryan Malcolm; girls basketball, Alisia Hamm; ice hockey, Logan Paskewich; boys’ winter track and field, Joseph Melchionna; girls’ winter track and field, Sophia Cuccaro; wrestling, Matty Ortega; swimming, Jacob Galczynski; bowling, Antonio Monzon; and cheerleading, Devyn Dudas.

Athletic Director Gus Kalikas said, “Once again, our Winter Awards Program was a successful evening, as it allows the district, administration and coaches the opportunity to acknowledge a wonderful winter sports season, as well as recognize both student athletes and their parents alike for all that they have accomplished this past winter athletic season.”

Photos Courtesy of Gus Kalikas











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