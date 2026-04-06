UNION, NJ — The township of Union 250th Anniversary Committee has announced the LEGO Building Workshop, a unique, hands-on event that combines local history, architecture and creativity. This highly anticipated gathering is a key highlight in the series of celebrations marking the 250th anniversary of the United States, inviting residents to participate in a piece of local history.

“As we celebrate 250 years of our nation, we want to highlight the local landmarks that make our town so special,” said Mayor Patricia Guerra-Frazier. “This LEGO workshop is only one of many events we are hosting to mark this great anniversary. It is a hands-on way to celebrate our past while we look forward to the future of our community, recognizing the important role our local landmarks play in that national story.”

The workshop is scheduled for Saturday, April 11, running from 2 to 4 p.m., with doors opening at 1:30 p.m. The event will take place in the Union High School Gym and costs $25 per group to participate.

Participants will work alongside renowned architect Stephen W. Schwartz of Building Blocks Workshops. With thousands of LEGO building blocks at their disposal, teams will learn basic architectural principles to visualize the township of Union’s historic landscape as never before. Teams will be assigned a well-known local landmark, such as the Town Hall, the Caldwell Parsonage, Liberty Hall Museum, the Union Public Library or historic heritage houses, to recreate as a scaled model.

This is a family-focused event. Teams can have as many as four members, with each group requiring at least one adult and no more than three children. At the end of the two-hour session, all scale models will be displayed together on a large map, forming a detailed miniature version of the township of Union. Participants do not get to keep their LEGO creations.

Don’t miss this opportunity to contribute to a collaborative, temporary masterpiece and celebrate the history of our community and nation in a truly imaginative way. Spectators are invited to attend at no cost, with no registration needed.

For registration details and information about upcoming 250th events, visit uniontownship.com and follow @twpunionnj on social media.







About the Author David Jablonski Editor View All Posts

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