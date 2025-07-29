Union Car Show featured as part of Wednesday Night Summer Series

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

UNION, NJ — If cars are your thing, the Wednesday Night Summer Series last week was the place to be.

Union Township’s Wednesday Night Summer Series happens from June through August on Stuyvesant Avenue.

Each week, the series features live music, outdoor games, local vendors and restaurant specials from 6:30 to 9 p.m.

A modest car show was hosted last week, serving as a preview to the massive annual Car, Truck, and Bike Show that happens in October. The rain and humidity didn’t stop the community from coming out and enjoying themselves.

Maria Sparacio, president of the Union Special Improvement District and owner of The Pink Room, said, “This is for the community and giving back to the people.” She was there with her 4-year-old son, Fred.

Alex Collantes, president of Bell Mitsubishi in Rahway, was showing some of their cars.

“We have all types of cars,” Collantes said. “Used cars. Affordable. All flavors. We always do anything for the community.”

Mike Oliveira, of Colonia, was there with his 2004 Ford Mustang Cobra. He’s had the car for nine years.

“It’s fast. It’s my dream car.” He’s won trophies and awards in various car shows.

Carlo LaVoura, of Basking Ridge, was there with his 1951 Chevy-3100. He’s had the car for eight years.

“It’s classic, it’s unique,” he said.

Pat Hall, of Plainfield, grew up in Union.

“I always come back,” she said, while showing her 2025 Corvette E-Ray. “It’s a hybrid. The first year they made it. There’s an engine in the back. I like the sleek, dynamic look.”

Hall got the car in December and has already won a ton of trophies.

“We have his and her Corvettes,” she said, explaining that her husband has a red 2019 Corvette Yenko. “It has 1000 horsepower,” she said. “We drive and take trips together.”

Marjani Skinner, of Union, was there with her 5-year-old son, Chase. She said she enjoys getting the children out of the house and the nice activities.

“I love the Cadillac,” she said. “My dad has a ’66.”

“He knows his cars!” said Skinner, proudly.

Sofia Silva, of Weld & Wear, was one of the featured vendors. She has an online store and is looking for a store front in Union. She features jewelry that can be welded on and one-of-a-kind micro portrait engraving.

“More variety than most,” she said.

Stephanie Mayorga, weekend supervisor of Head & Tails Pet Salon in Union, was there. The salon is for cat and dog grooming, as well as day care and boarding.

“We’re emotional based,” she said. “Minimize stress, fear, anxiety.”

Other vendors included Piri Piri BBQ, Crystal Corner and Kessler Rehab.

For more information, visit Union Township at https://www.uniontownship.com/.

Photos by Maryanne Christiano-Mistretta