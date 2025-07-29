Bobby Jean McDermott, peacefully passed away on July 21, 2025, just 2 days short of her 95th birthday. Born on July 23, 1930, in Bastrop, Louisiana, Bobby was a beacon of strength, resilience, and love throughout her life.

She was the beloved daughter of Robert and Lillian Burnett and grew up together with her sister Betty Nell in a nurturing environment that instilled in her a deep appreciation for science, education and the arts. Bobby dedicated herself to her studies and earned degrees in Library Science and Elementary Education from Rutgers University in 1977. Her career included roles as a librarian at Rutgers University, where she shared her passion for books with countless students, and as an administrative assistant at Airco Corp, where her diligent work ethic and caring nature made a lasting impact on her colleagues.

In 1951, Bobby married C.B. Green, Jr., and together they built a family. They welcomed the joys of parenthood with the birth of their children, Daniel, Lillian, Patrick, and Samuel Green. Samuel preceded her in death. Following Samuel’s passing, Bobby found herself surrounded by the love and support of her remaining family and Daughter in Law Beverly Green—who cherished her and served as her advocate during her stay at the nursing facility.

Bobby was preceded in death by her husbands CB Green, Jr, Joseph Cleary, and Richard McDermott. Bobby’s legacy lives on through her surviving children and grandson Danny H. Green.

In her later years, Bobby resided at Birchwood Nursing and Rehab in Cranford, NJ, where she was lovingly cared for by the entire staff. Their compassion and dedication brought her comfort, and she often spoke of her gratitude for the wonderful friendships she forged during her stay.

Bobby’s passions extended beyond her family and career. She was a strong advocate for causes close to her heart. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Angelman Syndrome Foundation (www.angelman.org), an organization dedicated to raising awareness and funding research for Angelman Syndrome, a condition that affects her Grandson Danny H, Green.

Bobby will be interred in Cedar Hill Cemetery in East Millstone, NJ, next to her son Samuel B. Green.

Bobby McDermott will be dearly missed but forever remembered for her unwavering love and her intellectual spirit. May she find peace in the embrace of her loved ones who have gone before her and in the memory of those who have survived her.