Cranford Public Library hosts third annual Tosho-Con

CRANFORD, NJ — Cosplay, crafts, panels and prizes were just some of the many fun things to enjoy.

This was the Cranford Public Library’s third annual Tosho-Con, which was hosted on Saturday, July 19. “We’re so excited to welcome everyone back. We’re so excited to see the community come out and celebrate,” said Marissa Lieberman, head of the library’s reference department and lead organizer of Tosho-Con.

Lieberman’s 6-year-old son, Nathan, and her parents, Jonathan and Karen Wolf, were also in attendance.

The 501st Legion is an international Star Wars costuming non-profit organization deeply involved in charitable activities. Commanding officer Chris Mitrotasios said, “We go to hospitals, library conventions, comic cons to make kids – and adults – happy. We celebrate Star Wars, spreading happiness.”

Chant and Grayson Macleod, Jamie Stapel, Jeremy Doyle, Kiersten Morgan, Catie Matteucca and Rob Dickerson of Cape Swoosh Productions performed a live radio play adaption of the of “The Legion of Zelda: Ocarina of Time,” by Akira Himekawa.

Doyle said, “We wrote the script based on the popular 1990s video game. It’s sort of like a fairytale for ’90s kids. A man takes a destiny that’s bigger than himself.” He fondly remembers playing the game with his dad.

American voice actor and writer Jonathan Todd Ross had a question-and-answer session with Kathleen Towsend from “Crunchyroll.”

He spoke about dubbing, matching lines to what characters seem to be saying. He said it was about “matching the rhythm with the original language track.”

Kiersten Oliver, reference librarian, hosted a Worldbuilding Workshop: “Legacy, Landscape and Legends.”

Oliver said, “Relating things to each other, that’s where stories and words begin.”

ThaGataNegrra performed live music. She calls herself a “nerd core rapper.”

She said, “I’ve been into hip hop as long as I could breathe.” Her dad was a frontman for a band. She said, “He dressed as different characters. He was of the era of George Clinton and Parliament Funkadelic.”

There was also The Chamber of Chills – a lounge area themed as an old-school grindhouse movie theater, where horror and cult movie trailers play nonstop.

Jessica McDaniel was one of the art vendors in Artist Alley. Her work was all anime and video themed. “I’ve been watching and playing since I was 10,” she said.

She had buttons, stickers, acrylic pins, wax melts, cups and magnets.

Kate Lydon and Lauren King had a table of books, promoting their upcoming Cranford Bookstore. King said, “We need one in town.” They anticipate opening in early to mid-September.

Kade B., of Cranford, was one of the many attendees having a great time. She said, “It [Tosho-Con] will bring Cranford together. I really like the interactive panels.”

Tucker Lynch, of Wall Township, said, “I’m here to make friends.”

River, 15, of Maplewood, was at Tosho Con for the first time. He was dressed as “Cabinet Man,” a song by Lemon Demon about a guy who turned into an arcade machine.

To learn more about the Cranford Public Library, visit: https://www.cranfordlibrary.org/.

Photos by Maryanne Christiano-Mistretta