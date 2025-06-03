U.S. Navy Seahawk helicopter lands at Hillside Avenue School

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

CRANFORD, NJ — Hundreds of Cranford students watched in awe as a Navy Seahawk aircraft landed.

The MH-60S made its smooth landing on the athletic field at Hillside Avenue School. The gesture was a salute to America’s service members, just a few days shy of Memorial Day. The special event was co-hosted by Cranford VFW Post 335, offering students, staff and community members an opportunity to honor America’s military personnel and learn about the impressive naval aircrafts.

The Navy air crews led cockpit walk-throughs for students and staff, answering their questions and sharing insights into aviation careers, safety and military life.

On display were all types of protective explosives – homemade and military made.

Lt. Schuyler Salmini said, “It’s great to be out here and support kids and inspire for the next generation in service. I appreciate the invite. Police and fire departments are making it safe.”

Peter Canpisi, a seventh-grade science teacher, said the event gave children a different experience outside the classroom – along with a break outside the classroom. He said, “Excitement, kids smiling!”

John Morrison, a Cranford resident and Vietnam veteran, said, “I’m really enjoying myself, meeting all the young kids and seeing the enthusiasm. It’s wonderful.”

Melissa Dunlap, of Cranford, was there with her 6-year-old son, Maxwell. She said, “He liked to watch it (the helicopter) land.”

Maxwell said, “I like the engine. It’s actually very long.”

Julia Duyckinck, a family consumer science teacher, said, “It’s cool they get to see this up close. It’s different for them to see this and talk to people who are doing this for our country.”

Michael, 11, said, “Cool helicopter.”

Cheyen Crous lives in Cranford and is a nanny to Carter, age 3. She said, “It’s nothing like I’ve seen before. Everybody is really nice. He (Carter) loves it. He was most fascinated by fire trucks and the helicopter. There’s nothing like this in my country – South Africa. We have it, but not on this scale.”

The landing and educational program were coordinated by Alan Murphy and the Cranford VFW Post 335, in partnership with Superintendent Scott Rubin, Hillside Principal Kevin Deacon, Cranford Fire Chief Daniel Czeh, Cranford Chief Matthew Nazzaro and VFW Post 335 Commander Mark Schwarz.

Photos by Maryanne Christiano-Mistretta