A well-deserved citation is awarded

CRANFORD, NJ — Tim O’Brien, a sergeant with the Cranford Police Department, was one of four Cranford police officers who received a departmental citation for successfully resolving a situation involving a barricaded, suicidal victim in September 2024. Thanks to O’Brien’s efforts, he was able to de-escalate the situation and got the man to surrender without hurting anyone, including himself.
