Apply to be a poll worker, earn $300 for work on Election Day

UNION COUNTY, NJ — Union County residents interested in helping voters at polling locations on Election Day this year have time to apply to become poll workers. Poll workers will earn $300 for the day, starting at 5:15 a.m. through at least 8:15 p.m., after the close of the polls. The primary election is Tuesday, June 10.

Poll workers perform essential services on Election Day, by ensuring every eligible voter is afforded an opportunity to exercise their constitutional right to vote. Serving as a poll worker in the 2025 gubernatorial election is a great way to be involved in the democratic process.

Any Union County resident who is 16 years or older, can apply to become a poll worker. Union County residents who are 18 years or older shall be registered to vote.

No experience is needed. New poll workers must attend a mandatory, in-person training session. Prospective poll workers can apply online or by using a paper application form.

To apply online, visit the Union County Board of Elections at www.ucnj.org/pollworker. To receive a paper application, call the Board of Elections at 908-527-4236 or email pollworker@ucnj.org.

For more information, follow the Poll Worker Resources link at ucnj.org/ucboe. For all Union County Board of Elections information, visit online at ucnj.org/ucboe.