RAHWAY — Students at Grover Cleveland Elementary School were treated to a high-energy, educational spectacle recently as the renowned science-theater troupe, “The Grand Falloons,” took the stage. Sponsored by Rahway Clean Communities and Recycling, the performance brought environmental science to life, focusing on the critical importance of water conservation and the water cycle.

The interactive show combined circus arts, magic and vaudeville-style comedy to teach students about complex topics like groundwater protection, the impact of litter on local watersheds, and how recycling helps keep Rahway’s water sources clean.

Through a series of live experiments and comedic sketches, the performers demonstrated how every student has the power to protect the Earth. The event is part of a city-wide initiative to foster sustainable habits in Rahway’s youth.

“Today’s performance was a fantastic example of how we can make science both accessible and joyful for our students,” said Principal Lee Andrea Garvin of Grover Cleveland Elementary School. “By partnering with Rahway Clean Communities, we are teaching our children that being a good student also means being a good steward of our local environment. Seeing their faces light up while learning about the water cycle is exactly why we prioritize these assemblies.”

The assembly highlighted the direct connection between daily habits– such as proper recycling – and the health of the Rahway River and surrounding ecosystems.

“We want our students to understand that their actions have a ripple effect,” added Vice Principal Alisha Lee-Ellis. “The Grand Falloons did an incredible job of showing that protecting our water isn’t just a chore; it’s a shared responsibility that can be exciting and rewarding. We are so grateful to the Rahway Clean Communities and Recycling department for sponsoring such a memorable experience.”

The show concluded with a school-wide pledge to reduce plastic waste and keep Rahway litter-free, ensuring the lessons learned today continue long after the final curtain call.

Article by Dyan McMillen.

Photo Courtesy of Dyan McMillen







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