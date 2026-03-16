UNION, NJ — The township of Union has announced that the HOLA Award-winning hip-hop musical “Quarter Rican” will take the stage at the DMK Black Box Theater in April. With book by Gabriel Diego Hernández, and music and lyrics by Rachel Elmer and Gabriel Diego Hernández, this production explores the heartfelt and hilarious realities of modern parenthood and cultural identity.

“The township of Union thrives on the strength of its diversity, and welcoming an award-winning production like ‘Quarter Rican’ is a celebration of the vibrant Latinx stories that shape this community,” said Mayor Patricia Guerra-Frazier. “For a community rich in Hispanic heritage, this show offers a brilliant reflection of shared experiences, proving that the DMK Black Box Theater is a space where culture, creativity and community truly intersect.”

The play follows Danny, a young father navigating a local playground with his infant son, as he reflects on his heritage and the evolving landscape of his community. The production is distinguished by its unique musical delivery, featuring a virtuosic live score created through the beatboxing and soundscaping of Arabelle Luke, known professionally as AirLoom Beats. “Quarter Rican” has earned significant critical honors, including the HOLA Award for Outstanding Performance in Musical Theater and a nomination for the Talía Awards’ Best Contemporary Hispanic Performing Arts Production.

“‘Quarter Rican’ is a memory play about identity, legacy and gentrification,” said Gabriel Diego Hernandez, creator and performer. “But above all, it’s a comedy about family, and one that is best enjoyed in (the) community. I’m really excited to bring this show to Union and share my story, and maybe hear some of yours, too.”

Performances will be at the DMK Black Box Theater in the Union Arts Center, 1980 Morris Ave., Union. The performance schedule includes evening shows on April 17, 18, 23, 24 and 25, at 7 p.m., as well as Sunday matinees on April 19 and 26 at 1 p.m. The show runs approximately 85 minutes with no intermission and is recommended for audiences ages 13 and older.

To ensure a seamless experience for attendees, free parking will be available during all show times at the Union Arts Center, Lot No. 4; Town Hall, Lot No. 5; and the library parking lots. Additional parking is available in nearby municipal lots. For all parking information, visit uniontownship.com.

To purchase tickets for this show, visit dmkblackboxtheater.com. For additional information, follow @unionartscenternj and @dmk_blackbox on social media.







About the Author David Jablonski Editor View All Posts

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