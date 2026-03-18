HILLSIDE, NJ — Kean Stage will present Americana Women on Saturday, March 21, at 7:30 p.m., at Enlow Recital Hall, 215 North Ave., Hillside.

Americana Women is sure to have you toe-tapping, clapping and singing along to the queens of country and folk. Americana Women celebrates American folk music, from its earliest origins through current country, rock and folk. From the classic hits you grew up with to the contemporaries carrying the torch, come celebrate the women who define country and folk music. Featuring music from artists such as Joan Baez, Dolly Parton, Patsy Montana, Lucinda Williams, Brandi Carlile and The Chicks, as well as original music.

Americana Women features Allison Kelly on vocals, banjo, bass and percussion; Abbey Jannii on vocals, guitar and keyboard; Cat Patterson on vocals, violin and piano; and Tina Scariano on vocals, bass and guitar.

Tickets for Americana Women range from $53 – $68 and can be purchased online at keanstage.com or by contacting the Box Office at 908-737-7469. The Kean Stage Box Office is located in Wilkins Theatre, 1000 Morris Ave., Union, and is open Monday through Friday, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Photo Courtesy of Christina Hoffman

About the Author David Jablonski Editor View All Posts

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