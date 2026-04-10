CRANFORD — Dr. Sassi from Union College will speak on Elias Boudinot’s Legacy to Revolutionary America at the Cranford Community Center, 220 Walnut Ave., on Saturday, April 11, at 1 p.m.

During the United States’ semiquincentennial year, Elizabethtown’s Elias Boudinot (1740-1821) deserves to be more widely known, and the talk will review this founder’s long and distinguished career. As a young attorney, Boudinot was an early supporter of American rights and independence. Through the ensuing decades, he continued to advocate for freedom and worked to establish the new nation on a firm foundation, serving in Congress, directing the U.S. Mint and taking part in founding some of the country’s early voluntary associations. Not only did Boudinot champion liberty, but he also understood that solid institutions preserved and supported it.

This event is co-sponsored with the Cranford 250 RevolutionNJ committee and Crane’s Ford Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution.







About the Author David Jablonski Editor View All Posts

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