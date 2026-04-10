April 10, 2026

Author's Other Posts

Sassi to speak on Elias Boudinot’s Legacy to Revolutionary America

Sassi to speak on Elias Boudinot’s Legacy to Revolutionary America

April 8, 2026 8
Arthur L. Johnson High School’s valedictorian and salutatorian are announced UCL-CLK-ALJ val and sal-C

Arthur L. Johnson High School’s valedictorian and salutatorian are announced

April 8, 2026 24
Jonathan Dayton senior wins 2026 ACIS Travel is Education Scholarship Competition UCL-SPR-zach klausen-C

Jonathan Dayton senior wins 2026 ACIS Travel is Education Scholarship Competition

April 1, 2026 53
Township launches LEGO architectural workshop as part of 250th anniversary celebration

Township launches LEGO architectural workshop as part of 250th anniversary celebration

April 1, 2026 55

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1 minute read

Sassi to speak on Elias Boudinot’s Legacy to Revolutionary America

David Jablonski April 8, 2026 8
UCL-CLK-ALJ val and sal-C
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Arthur L. Johnson High School’s valedictorian and salutatorian are announced

David Jablonski April 8, 2026 24
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Cranford baseball begins the first week of the season 3-1

JR Parachini April 8, 2026 18
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American Theater Group honors co-founder/producing artistic director at Gala Benefit 

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Linden teen’s rare disease introduces national resolution to Congress

Maryanne Christiano-Mistretta April 8, 2026 58
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The work of Van Gogh featured at Adult Art Appreciation Class

Maryanne Christiano-Mistretta April 8, 2026 37

LOCAL SPORTS

Cranford baseball begins the first week of the season 3-1 1

Cranford baseball begins the first week of the season 3-1

April 8, 2026 18
Governor Livingston baseball began the week one win away from breaking the state record winning streak $CoMmEntÁ 2

Governor Livingston baseball began the week one win away from breaking the state record winning streak

April 8, 2026 31
ALJ winter athletic teams present 2025-2026 awards UCL-CLK-winter awards1-C 3

ALJ winter athletic teams present 2025-2026 awards

April 1, 2026 58
Governor Liivingston baseball is going for state-record winning streak 4

Governor Liivingston baseball is going for state-record winning streak

April 1, 2026 58