CRANFORD – The Cranford Fire Department will once again recognize National Autism Acceptance Month this April by wearing custom T-shirts and illuminating Fire Headquarters in blue.

“Our department is proud to support the autistic community,” said Chief Dan Czeh. “This initiative is about more than awareness – it’s about acceptance. We encourage our community to come together to support and celebrate autistic individuals for who they are.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control, autism affects an estimated 1 in 36 children and 1 in 45 adults in the United States. Increased understanding and early diagnosis continue to play an important role in supporting individuals and families.

As part of this initiative, the department is offering a commemorative puzzle piece T-shirt for purchase. Shirts are available for $25, with proceeds benefitting Spectrum 360.

Residents can purchase shirts online through the Cranford Firefighter Foundation Shop at https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/cranford-firefighter-foundations-shop-2 or in person at Cranford Fire Headquarters, located at 7 Springfield Ave. Shirts will be available for pickup from the firehouse. Those purchasing in person are asked to bring exact change; checks are also accepted and should be made payable to Cranford FMBA Local 37.







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