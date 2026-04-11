CRANFORD — On Saturday, April 11, at 1 p.m., Dr. Sassi presents “Elias Boudinot’s Legacy to Revolutionary America” at the Cranford Community Center, 220 Walnut Ave. Co-sponsored with Cranford’s 250 RevolutionNJ Committee and the Crane’s Ford Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution.

On Tuesday, April 21, at 7 p.m., Kean University professor Jonathan Mercantini presents “New Jersey in the American Revolution” at the Cranford Community Center, 220 Walnut Ave. Co-sponsored with Cranford’s 250 RevolutionNJ Committee and the Friends of the Cranford Public Library.

On Saturday, May 2, at 1 p.m., Michael Gabriel presents “Colonial Taverns” at the Cranford Community Center, 220 Walnut Ave. Co-sponsored with Cranford’s 250 RevolutionNJ Committee and the Crane’s Ford Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution.

On Thursday, May 14, at 7 p.m., at the Cranford Community Center, 220 Walnut Ave., will be the Florian Schantz Jazz Combo. Co-sponsored with Cranford’s 250 RevolutionNJ Committee and the Friends of the Cranford Public Library.

On Tuesday, June 2, at 7 p.m., speaker Joel Farkas takes everyone on a journey from the Magna Carta (1215) to the French and Indian War to the Declaration of Independence to the Revolutionary War to the French Revolution (and Napoleon) to the War of 1812 to Today at the Cranford Community Center, 220 Walnut Ave. Co-sponsored with Cranford’s 250 RevolutionNJ Committee and the Friends of the Cranford Public Library.

Learn more about the committee at https://www.cranfordnj.org/1985/250-RevolutionNJ-Committee.

About the Author David Jablonski Editor View All Posts

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