CLARK — Fourth-grade students at Valley Road Elementary School were provided the opportunity to be trained in conflict resolution and peer mediation by school counselor Sarah Badillo. Throughout the program, students have been learning the steps to safely and effectively navigate conflict, including active listening, empathy and problem-solving strategies, while participating in mock mediation scenarios.

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These hands-on activities allow students to practice real-life situations in a supportive environment. On completing the training, students will have the honor of being recognized as peer mediators and will be equipped with the skills and confidence needed to help mediate conflicts between other students, fostering a more positive, respectful and inclusive school community.

Photos Courtesy of Christine Casale Broski





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