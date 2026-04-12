SUMMIT — As part of the city of Summit’s celebration of New Jersey Local Government Week from April 12 to 18, Summit residents are invited to enter the “Summit Through Your Eyes” Photo Contest and submit images of our city that showcase its beauty, uniqueness and community spirit.

The contest is open to residents of all ages. Submissions will be accepted beginning on Monday, April 6, through Friday, May 15. Interested parties can submit up to three photos. Submissions should be sent to pressoffice@cityofsummit.org. Three winners will be announced on Friday, May 22.

“We are all lucky to call Summit home, and this photo contest is a creative way to show off what you love about our city,” said Mayor Elizabeth Fagan. “Your entries can be photos of your favorite park or spot in Summit, a snapshot of one of our wonderful community events or even a quiet moment in your front yard that you want to share with others. I encourage residents to participate and I’m looking forward to seeing all your beautiful entries!”

After the contest ends, all eligible entries will be added to a photo album on the city of Summit Facebook page and the “Summit Through Your Eyes” landing page on the municipal website. Previous entries and winners are also available to view on the landing page.

Photo Contest Guidelines

The contest is open to all Summit residents. An individual may submit no more than three entries between April 6 and May 15. All entries must be photographs taken within the city of Summit.

Photos should be submitted by email to pressoffice@cityofsummit.org with “Photo Contest Entry” in the subject line. Photos must be high resolution (no thumbnails) and either JPG or PNG format. Submissions must include your name and where each photo was taken within the city of Summit.

Photos must be appropriate for posting on a government website. Photos will not be eligible for the contest if they contain any obscene, provocative, or other offensive or inappropriate content. Your submission of any photo(s) also ensures that you have permission to photograph any recognizable people in the photo.

By entering this contest, you give the city of Summit the right to use your photos for promotional materials, on its website, social media and in other publications pertaining to the city of Summit, free of charge and without compensation.







About the Author David Jablonski Editor View All Posts

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